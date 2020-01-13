Stena Estrid: 'Next-generation' ferry to set sail from Dublin today
The 215m Stena Estrid is scheduled to start sailing between Dublin and Holyhead today
Stena Line's newest ferry is expected to begin sailing the Dublin to Holyhead route on the Irish Sea this Monday morning.
The 215m (705ft) Stena Estrid is described as "one of the most advanced vessels in operation", with space to carry 120 cars and 1,000 passengers.
The ship's official maiden voyage, a 8.55am sailing from Holyhead to Dublin, has been delayed due to adverse weather coinciding with Storm Brendan, but a 2.50pm departure from Dublin remains on schedule as we publish.
The RoPax vessel (Roll-on, Roll-off Passenger Ferry) will make two daily return trips on the route, with a crossing time of three hours and 15 minutes.
Fares currently start from €104 each-way for a motorist with car.
"Stena Estrid will provide a more environmentally sustainable way to travel with more efficient loading and unloading operations," Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson has said.
It also brings "increased freight capacity and the best Scandinavian quality, style and design in our facilities, including the Hygge Lounge and the latest upgrade of our premium area, Stena Plus,” he added.
Other facilities on board include the ship’s Sky Bar (above), two 'Happy World' children’s play areas, two movie lounges, a larger Truckers' lounge, Taste restaurant and bigger shopping experience.
Stena Estrid: Fast Facts
- Speed: 22 kn / 41 kph / 25 mph
- Length: (LOA) 215 m / 705 ft
- Beam (width): 28 m / 92 ft
- Gross Tonnage: 42,400 gt
- Lane Metres: 3,100
- Passengers: 1,000
- Cars: 120
- Freight vehicles: 210
- Cabins: 175
Described as one of the most modern ferries in the world, Stena Estrid was built at China's AVIC Weihai Shipyard Co, and is the first of three new "next-generation" ferries Stena has commissioned for its Irish Sea routes.
Sister ship Stena Edda is expected to start sailing from Liverpool to Belfast this spring, with Stena Embla to be introduced on the same route in early 2021.
The largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, Stena sales from Rosslare to Cherbourg and Fishguard, Dublin to Holyhead and Belfast to Cairnryan, Liverpool and Heysham.
