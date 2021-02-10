‘Stay and Spend’ scheme should be replaced with ‘upfront’ staycation vouchers, says tourism group

Covid-19 has brought “carnage” to the tourism and hospitality sector, but a recovery in jobs, visitor numbers and revenue is possible by 2025, according to a tourism revival plan published by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

But a worst-case scenario, it says tourism may not recover to 2019 levels until 2029.

“Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer, and Government must support it during these difficult and dark days,” said ITIC Chairperson Ruth Andrews, launching its ‘Tourism Roadmap for Recovery’ at a virtual conference.

To do that, measures such as offering future visitors free Covid insurance, extending the 9pc VAT rate to 2025, doubling the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) for tourism businesses and replacing the ‘Stay and Spend' scheme with a staycation voucher are critical, ITIC says.

‘Stay and Spend’ was “flawed from the outset” and should be redesigned and relaunched as “a consumer-friendly, upfront household voucher”, said its CEO, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh.

Speaking in an interview, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin promised “no cliff edges” in terms of drop-offs in supports, and said she was optimistic for a strong summer of staycations.

She did not rule out a return for overseas visitors later this year, despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this week saying that advice against non-essential travel could remain until 2022. “We do not have to rule out the end of 2021 yet, if that’s what the research shows,” she said.

Read More

Irish tourism and hospitality have been "disproportionately impacted” by the pandemic, ITIC's roadmap states, with an estimated 90pc drop in revenue and 160,000 job losses.

Whilst welcoming a summer of home holidays, Mr O’Mara Walsh said staycations could not make up for the loss of international visitors, who normally account for 75pc of Ireland’s tourism revenue.

“The domestic market is not big enough, strong enough or robust enough to support Ireland’s tourism industry and we must get international aviation recommenced in a safe manner with an appropriate testing regime as soon as possible,” he said.

Former IAG boss Willie Walsh criticised the Government’s position on air travel, saying: “There has to be an all-island solution. You can’t have a situation whereby there are restrictions flying into Ireland and open access into Northern Ireland. If you don’t have the same rules on the whole island, you’re wasting time, money and effort.”

Mr Walsh expected Ryanair to be one of the winners coming out of the crisis, given the flexibility of its costs base and “the ambition of Michael O’Leary”.

Vaccines, pent-up demand for holidays and a growth in household savings were hopeful signs for a bounce back, the conference heard, but urgent survival supports, plans for a sustainable recovery and the swift resumption of air connectivity are seen as critical to ensure that can happen.

"You can have all the pent-up demand you want, but if there aren't the planes to get them here, [visitors] will go somewhere else,” said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

The conference also saw Paul Carty, former Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse and interim Chair of Fáilte Ireland, honoured with ITIC’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.

Read More





Online Editors