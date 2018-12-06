'State-of-the-art' visitor centre takes flight at Ireland West Airport

Passengers flying into Knock have the West of Ireland within driving range, and now their explorations can start at the airport too.

Passengers flying into Knock have the West of Ireland within driving range, and now their explorations can start at the airport too.

A new 'Visitor Discovery Centre' opened at Ireland West Airport features information on attractions, activities, events and visitor experiences from the region.

The facility includes a video wall highlighting the surrounding counties and Wild Atlantic Way, and will present opportunities to showcase local crafts, food tastings and musical performances from local musicians throughout the year, the airport says.

Developed under the Rural Economic Development Zone (REDZ) initiative, it is the result of a collaboration between the airport and local authority partners in Donegal, Galway City, Galway County, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, and Sligo and the Western Development Commission.

Arthur French, the airport's chairman, described the centre as "the first of its kind at any airport in the country", and "a very positive example of what can be achieved when resources are combined with a regional approach to tourism promotion".

The "state-of-the-art" centre will be "a fantastic resource for the region to promote and showcase all the West of Ireland has to offer", added Minister Michael Ring.

The facility opened last week, on the same day that Ryanair officially launched its new, twice-weekly service to Cologne from Ireland West.

The service takes off on June 1, 2019.

Ryanair will carry over 600,000 passengers through the airport next year, it says, and recently welcomed its eight millionth passenger at the airport since 1986.

Online Editors