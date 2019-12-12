A "state-of-the-art" visitor experience has opened at Brú na Bóinne, providing a €4.5m gateway to the passage tombs of Newgrange and Knowth.

'State of the art' visitor experience sheds new light on Newgrange

The visitor experience, almost a year in the making, tells the story of the construction of the Neolithic passage tomb at Newgrange around 3,200BC - before Stonehenge or the Great Pyramid of Giza - and its annual winter solstice alignment.

New information on the archaeological landscape around Newgrange will also be brought to life for the first time, including dramatic discoveries revealed by aerial surveys during the summer drought of 2018.

Cropmarks seen that summer provided evidence "of spectacular monuments as well as details of sites and features that do not normally appear on aerial photographs—or, indeed, in the archaeological record in Ireland," according to a subsequent investigation by the National Monuments Service.

An aerial view of cropmarks around Newgrange, taken during the dry summer of 2018. Source: 'The Archaeology of the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site Interim Report', published by the Dept. of Culture, Heritage of the Gaeltacht in December, 2018.

“Newgrange and the Boyne Valley region are among Ireland’s greatest cultural and tourism gems," said Brendan Griffin TD, Minister of State for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, at the experience launch today.

The revamp, funded by the OPW, Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Fáilte Ireland, which provided a grant of €2.6 million, was officially opened by the Minister alongside Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW).

It comes 26 years to the day since the ‘Archaeological ensemble of the Bend of the Boyne or Brú na Bóinne’ was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The €4.5m project involved the complete internal refurbishment of the building, providing for a new café and increased visitor numbers.

Visitors can expect a 'sensory experience' that allows them experience the daily life of Neolithic people, an 'immersive river journey’ and a detailed look at the area's Neolithic artwork, among other additions.

“It’s incredibly important that we build and develop visitor attractions to give overseas tourists compelling reasons to visit Ireland," said Fáilte Ireland CEO, Paul Kelly.

Inside the new visitor experience at Brú na Bóinne. Photo: OPW

"Tourism is a highly competitive business and we need to continue to innovate in order to stand out in the international marketplace."

The Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre was first opened to the public in 1997, and has since showcased the rich archaeological heritage of the Boyne Valley to over five million visitors (who take shuttle busses to Newgrange).

The monument at Newgrange was named one of Ireland's Seven Wonders in an Irish Independent reader survey this summer.

"People will feel as though they are going right back into Neolithic times," Clare Tuffy, Brú na Bróinne manager, said of the new experience at the time.

"It's really sensational, and fully immersive."

The exhibition was created by EVENT and advised by an expert team led by Emeritus Professor Muiris Ó Súilleabháin of UCD, with assistance from the National Monuments Service, Fáilte Ireland and the OPW.

Visitor access was maintained throughout the works through temporary facilities, and entry to the monuments was free during this time.

A parallel visitor experience project has also been developed at the nearby Knowth passage tomb complex, which will open in the New Year.

Further works are also planned at the site of the Newgrange passage tomb itself. These will be delivered later in 2020, the OPW says.

