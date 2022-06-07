Spain drops Covid travel restrictions for Irish and EU holidaymakers

Spain has scrapped its Covid-19 entry requirements for travellers arriving from the EU or Schengen area.

It means anyone travelling from Ireland, along with all other countries within the EU or Schengen Area, is no longer required to present a Digital Covid Cert or fill out Spain’s Health Control Form.

"There are no Covid-19 restrictions in place for travel to Spain from Ireland,” the Department of Foreign Affairs now states on its travel advisory page for Spain.

"There is no requirement to present certificates of vaccination/testing for Covid-19.”

The rule change was announced late last week, and also applies to Spanish holiday destinations like the Canary Islands, Majorca and Ibiza.

However, people aged 12 and over entering Spain from outside the EU or Schengen Area, including from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will be required to present a valid Covid Cert or complete the Health Control Form, showing details of vaccination, recovery or negative test results, the DFA advice states.

Covid restrictions have loosened considerably on the ground in Spain, but masks are still mandatory on public transport, and also in pharmacies and in healthcare settings.

This means holidaymakers will still need to mask on planes flying to and from Spain, although children aged six and younger are exempt.

Last week, Italy dropped its Covid travel restrictions, with visitors no longer needing to show proof of full vaccination, nor a negative Covid test if they are not double-jabbed.

Other countries having scrapped Covid travel restrictions include Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Denmark, Poland, Iceland and Norway.

However, popular holiday destinations such as Portugal, France and the US continue to have restrictions in place (the latest restrictions for EU countries can be viewed on reopen.europa.eu).

Spanish tourism has been recovering since the pandemic, with almost ten times as many visitors recorded in April 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Recent figures from its National Statistics Institute showed that 6.1 million tourists visited that month, up from 629,000 in April 2021, spending €6.9 billion.