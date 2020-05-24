'Spain awaits you from July' Prime Minister says, pledging to protect tourist safety

Overseas tourism to Spain will resume in July, Pedro Sánchez has said.

"The Spanish government will guarantee that tourists will not run any risk and that they will not bring any risk to Spain," its Prime Minister pledged.

The promise came during a video address yesterday, where he set out the country's next steps in containing Covid-19 and reopening its economy.

"Spanish tourism, in addition to its art, culture, gastronomy, beaches and landscape, will add two more landmarks - that of health safety and environmental sustainablity," Sánchez added.

"Tourists can plan their vacations in our country," he said.

"Spain awaits you from July. Whoever visits Spain can count on stepping on safe soil, with a health guarantee and commitment to the sustainability of the planet."

He did not provide specifics on how any risks from tourism would be controlled, but the country has been planning new hygiene protocols and airport health measures to safely reboot tourism for weeks.

Some 80 million holidaymakers visit Spain every year, and though all arrivals must currently undergo a 14-day quarantine period, that rule is expected to expire on June 7.

Read More

Spain has suffered more than 235,000 cases and 28,600 deaths from Covid-19, but figures have tailed off during lockdown, and areas such as the Canary Islands, Galicia, the Balearics and Basque Country have had far lighter caseloads than hot zones such as Barcelona and Madrid.

"The Canary Islands, and in particular Lanzarote for the Irish, are doing tremendously well in health terms, with no new cases for a month now with what will soon be, if not already, Covid-free," Rubén López Pulido, Director of the Spanish Tourism Office (STO) in Dublin, said this week.

The Canary Islands has also announced that the Spanish Government has chosen it to test "the effectiveness" of its new contact-tracing app.

"The choice of the Canary Islands as the first Spanish territory to test this new COVID-19 contact-tracing reconfirms that the archipelago will be ready to safely re-open to tourists," Tourism Minister Yaiza Castilla said.

The islands are developing a "Global Tourism Safety Lab", she added, and the new app will allow visitors " greater freedom of movement" as it will be interoperable between countries.

The developments follow Italy's announcement last week that EU visitors will be able to enter the country without quarantine from June 3, and Greece's plan to resume tourism from July 1.

As it stands, of course, Irish holidaymakers cannot travel abroad.

The Irish Government Ireland continues to advise against "non-essential travel" and people are confined to within 5km, and subsequently 20km, of their homes until at least July 20.

Quarantines, airport screening and health protocols all remain to be worked out, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it could be "months rather than weeks" before non-essential air travel returns.

Irish Travel Agents Association CEO Pat Dawson this week told the Irish Independent that holidaymakers were better off taking a "wait and see" approach rather than rushing to book at this stage.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors