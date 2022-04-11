Spain and Italy to keep Covid travel restrictions for holidaymakers over Easter break

Many are looking forward to a sun holiday abroad. Stock image.

A growing number of European countries are dropping all of their Covid-related travel restrictions, but Spain and Italy have confirmed that theirs will continue at least to the end of the month.

In Spain, an extension until April 30 means Irish and other holidaymakers visiting the country over the Easter holidays must continue to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.

Passengers who do not hold an EU Digital Covid Cert or equivalent document must complete Spain’s Health Control Form before travelling.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from these rules.

On the ground, Spain will require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces and on public transport including taxis up to April 20, among other rules.

Many travellers and industry professionals had hoped Spain might ease its restrictions in time for the popular Easter holidays.

However, inbound tourism to the country appears to have bounced back, with data from ForwardKeys showing that the country’s Easter bookings are at around 90 per cent of 2019 levels.

Many European countries, including Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Iceland and Switzerland, as well as the UK, have scrapped all Covid-related travel rules.

Meanwhile, Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza signed an ordinance effectively extending the country’s present Covid measures until at least April 30.

It means the country is keeping its “Vaccinated, recovered, tested” rule for entry - you must show proof of one of those to get in - as well as its passenger locator form. Face masks remain indoors and on public transport.

Ministers say they will review the rules before the expiry date at the end of April.

“The end of the state of emergency does not mean that the virus is gone or that the pandemic is over,” Mr Speranza told Italian TV chat show Che Tempo Che Fa.

“Compared to other countries we have chosen a more gradual approach.

“It is a new phase. It would be foolish to think we could manage the pandemic in the same way as a year ago”.

However, it will still lift some of its Covid rules on the ground this month, following the end of the country’s State of Emergency.

Portugal also continues to require travellers aged 12 and over to fill in its Passenger Locator Card, and show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result.

Madeira has no Covid travel restrictions, however.