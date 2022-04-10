Social media images of hundreds of people queuing in and outside Dublin Airport for security screening at the start of the Easter holiday has left many passengers spooked – and turning up needlessly early to make their flights, according to the Dublin Airport Authority.

"Some people are panicking,” said a DAA spokesman after images were posted on social media yesterday that showed massive queues both inside and outside the terminal.

"I think people have been spooked a bit by the images they see on social media,” he said as passengers were queuing at 4am yesterday.

And while the images may look daunting, in most cases passengers were queuing outside for around 10 minutes, he added.

While there was a steady flow of passengers at the departures area at Terminal One this morning, the queues were orderly and people got to their gates in time, he added.

"It has calmed down quite a lot since Friday night and this morning it moved pretty well,” he said.

However, the DAA is advising passengers to arrive “no more than three and a half hours before their departure time” to ensure they clear security and get to their gates in time.

It has put in place a special control plan to deal with the large number of passengers departing on flights for the Easter break whose numbers are now around 80pc to 90pc of what they were pre-Covid.

Although the airport is expected to remain busy throughout the week, the DAA said it is coping.

“We had 10 security lanes open in Terminal One from early this morning, resulting in queues moving steadily. With extra security lanes open earlier today and our task force assisting operations, Dublin Airport is prepared for an extremely busy Easter holiday time,” the spokesman said.

"At busy times, we will continue to manage the flow of passengers into our terminal as part of a carefully planned process to keep passengers safe and ultimately make sure passengers make their flights on time.”