Sligo's Strandhill 'flying high' after winning top EU tourism award

But it's also the country's top emerging destination promoting sustainable tourism through health and wellbeing.

That's according to the EDEN (European Destination of Excellence) Awards, which have revealed Strandhill Community Development Association as its Irish winner for 2019.

"We are flying high with winning the EDEN Award for Strandhill," said Aoife Porter of the Co Sligo Association, who went on to complement the community for its team effort.

"Strandhill is a village striving to decrease its impact on climate change by adopting sustainable principles.

"We want this generation and the next to enjoy Strandhill's world-class surf waves, unique landscape, thriving cultural scene and significant heritage sites.

"Our village is for everyone, for locals and tourists alike. It's a village alive with a sense of community and a clear focus on health and well-being. This is a testament to the fact that a community with one vision can be unstoppable."

Held every two years in 29 member states, the EDEN awards take the form of national competitions staged along different themes that promote local, sustainable tourism development models.

In 2017, the Irish winner was Scattery Island - cited as the Irish destination best using its "local tangible cultural assets" to grow visitor numbers.

Other winners have included the Burren Food Trail (Tourism & Local Gastronomy), the Great Western Greenway (Tourism & the Regeneration of Physical Sites), Cavan (Accessible Tourism) and Loop Head (Aquatic Tourism).

This year's award was presented by Fáilte Ireland at a ceremony in the Sligo Park Hotel.

The Strandhill Community Development Association was one of four shortlistees - the three runners-up were Slow Adventure Leitrim, Adventure Sligo & Northwest Wellness and Trim Tourism Network (Meath).

The Association will now receive marketing assistance in the form of a dedicated photo shoot, a certificate of achievement, a profile alongside other European winners at edenineurope.eu and participation in the EU EDEN network, said Fáilte Ireland's Eva Costello, who spoke at the awards in Sligo.

Health and wellbeing tourism is a booming sector thanks to growing visitors interest in physical and mental well-being, yoga and meditation, sport, fitness and nutrition.

The global market in wellness is worth an astonishing $639 billion annually, according to the Global Wellness Institute, and is growing twice as fast as tourism generally.

