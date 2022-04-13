Skellig Michael set for bumper year with first full season since 2019

TOURISM officials and Kerry boat operators are expecting a bumper season as Skellig Michael braces itself for its first full tourist programme since 2019.

Skellig Michael - a UNESCO World Heritage Site which made global headlines when it was used to film portions of the Star Wars films – will be open to visitors from mid May until October 1 as the Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed plans for the first normal tourist season since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted in 2020.

The OPW, which manages the rocky outcrop off the Kerry coast, confirmed it has issued permits to land visitors on the island to a total of 15 boat operators this season.

However, a maximum of 180 people are permitted to land on the island on any one day - and landings are also weather-dependent.

Boat operators offer two types of trips to tourists - a landing on Skellig Michael where visitors can climb the steep rocky paths built by ancient Irish monks or a simple circuit around the island without a landing.

The trips have emerged as amongst the most popular tourist attractions in Ireland over the past decade - and foreign tourists often queue from early morning to secure island-landing tickets.

The Skellig islands, including Skellig Michael, are UNESCO-listed heritage attractions.

Star Wars VII and VIII actors Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Daisy Ridley (Rey) both filmed extensive scenes on Skellig Michael in 2015 and 2016 - bringing the Kerry island to a global audience.

Skellig tourism exploded as a result and employment across south west Kerry benefitted.

The names of some of the boats that now service Skellig Michael bear that out proud Star Wars link - ranging from 'Force Awakens' to 'Skellig Walker'.

However, the burgeoning tourist trade was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with the 2020 season proving a wipe-out while limited operations were permitted last summer.

West Kerry boatmen are hugely dependent on tourism earnings from trips to Skellig Micheal.