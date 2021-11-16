Singapore swaps Covid-Zero policy for ‘Safe Travel Lanes’ as it moves to reopen travel hub

Singapore has begun the arduous task of reestablishing itself as Asia's international aviation hub, throwing its borders open to five more countries as it presses on with plans to reopen and live with Covid.

The city-state will allow quarantine-free travel for fully-vaccinated people from countries including India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia it said Monday as it looks to safely move past the pandemic that has kept its 5.7 million residents home for more than a year.

The city-state, home to the world's best airport for eight years until 2020, has ditched its Covid-Zero policy and pivoted to an approach of living with the virus.

Singapore started gradually reopening its borders to general travel in September when it kicked off a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with Germany and Brunei.

Currently, travellers from 13 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Spain, France and Italy can avoid quarantine under the VTL program.

Malaysia, Finland and Sweden will join the list on November 29, but as of yet there is no Vaccinated Travel Lane arrangement for non-citizens departing from Ireland.

Inoculated visitors from Indonesia and India will be able to enter Singapore from November 29, while those from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar will be welcome from December 6 without having to quarantine, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday.

Unvaccinated children age 12 and under can accompany eligible adults.

Infection rates are likely to increase as the travel lanes open and the country continues to ease its Covid curbs, a risk officials said they were willing to take given the rising number of vaccinations that have been administered.

An average of about 2,700 new infections are being diagnosed each day, a slight decrease from recent weeks as the current outbreak ebbs.

"We should expect higher transmission rates, and infection cases in the coming days and weeks," said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, during a briefing with reporters on Monday.

"However, while this is happening, we are also administering more booster shots and more people are also recovering safely from infection and become resilient to the virus."

It's only a matter of time before natural immunity and protection from vaccines will bring infection rates back down again, he said.

The daily quota for those arriving in Singapore under the VTL program will increase to 10,000 when the latest countries are added to the list, from 6,000, according to the statement.

That would be about 13pc of daily arrivals at Changi Airport pre-Covid. As of November 14, more than 24,000 vaccinated travellers have entered Singapore under these arrangements.

With 85pc of its population fully inoculated, the country is trying to tread a path of reopening to rebuild its status as a hub and keeping a tight lid on infections that may overwhelm its health care system.

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport, Asia's second-busiest for international flights last year, was just 2pc of pre-Covid levels in the first nine months of the year.

While Singapore Airlines has been losing money due to the pandemic, the travel lanes are already benefiting the carrier. It carried 165,000 passengers in October, up from 136,000 a month earlier.

Here are more details of Singapore's reopening steps:

- It is allowing more migrant workers who have been confined to their dormitories to rejoin the community - from 3,000 vaccinated workers per week to 3,000 per day.

- Singapore is piloting the resumption of business events as well as sports and live performances with vaccination and testing. This begins with the Milken Institute Asia Summit and Bloomberg New Economy Forum this week, followed by a two-day charity concert later this month.

- Officials say they're working toward a phased resumption of international events, such as the Formula One night racing event that drew droves of international visitors before the pandemic. Singapore is in talks with F1 management and the Singapore Grand Prix on a contract for a renewed term.

- Authorities are looking to implement access control and checking systems at food courts to differentiate between patrons who are fully vaccinated and those who aren't inoculated. Once the systems are in place, up to five people living in the same residence can dine at those places. Currently, this rule only applies to restaurants.

