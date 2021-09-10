'Show some respect' - US doubles fines for travellers not wearing masks

Passengers travelling during the pandemic. Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000.

The White House said President Joe Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle Covid-19."

TSA said the new fines will "be $500 to $1,000 for first offenders and $1,000 to $3,000 for second offenders."

Biden told reporters at the White House: "TSA will double the fines on travellers that refuse to mask. If you break the rules be prepared to pay. And by the way, show some respect."

He criticised the anger shown by some passengers toward flight attendants and others for enforcing mask requirements.

"It's wrong. It's ugly," Biden said.

Last month, TSA extended requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing Covid-19 risks.

The regulations had been set to expire on September 13.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said that "by doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence."

TSA said that operators throughout the transportation network have reported over 4,000 face mask-related incidents. To date, almost 4,000 warning notices have been sent and 126 have been referred for civil penalty.

TSA said in January that first-time incidents would start at $250 for failing to wear masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued much higher fines for not wearing masks on airplanes and for other disruptive behaviour.

It has proposed penalties totalling more than $1 million, including many $9,000 fines for not wearing masks on airplanes.