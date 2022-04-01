Short break to see Santa? Ryanair announces direct flights from Dublin Airport to Lapland

Lapland can be a magical, once-in-a-lifetime holiday, but it can also come with a Santa-sized price tag.

One-night packages from Ireland cost over €1,000, although they do include charter flights, accommodation, meals, toasty thermal suits and activities like snow mobile rides and Santa visits.

Now Ryanair is bringing another option to fly to northern Finland, announcing two weekly flights from Dublin to Rovaniemi, starting from November.

The flights take around 3.5 hours each way, with a two-hour time difference.

Fares are currently quoting from €189.99 each way in December. Cheaper tickets are available in early November, but anyone travelling then is less likely to find snow or the full Christmas atmosphere.

“It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, so we’re delighted to announce the launch of our Dublin to Lapland route, operating twice weekly from November 3 as part of our Irish winter 2022/2023 schedule,” said Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady.

Travellers to Rovaniemi in winter will find a whole Christmas industry in place, with sleigh rides, husky sledding, Christmas markets and a chance to have your passport stamped inside the Arctic Circle just a few of the things to do in “the official hometown of Santa Claus”.

Activities, tours and Santa visits can be independently booked on visitrovaniemi.com.

Read More

While packages from tour operators like Sunway, TUI, Abbey Travel, Magic Vacations or Travelnet.ie can be expensive, however (even day trips start from €665pp), they also take the hassle out of organising an action-packed short break in a cold climate, include transfers, checked bags, and can be booked with lower deposits – €100pp, for example.

Some have already sold out for 2022.