Shannon Airport announces new flights to Chicago with United Airlines

United will resume its service between Shannon and Chicago in 2023

In the latest boost for transatlantic travel from Ireland, Shannon Airport has announced a new daily service to Chicago O’Hare International for 2023.

The seasonal summer service, operated by United Airlines, will commence from May 26 and is scheduled to depart at 9.30am daily using Boeing 757-200 aircraft.

United previously operated a five-times weekly Shannon/Chicago service from 2013 to 2017. The new daily route has the capacity to add 30,000 passengers next year, Shannon said.

“Chicago is a really important US gateway and is a positive addition to the daily services we already offer from Shannon to New York, Boston and Newark/New Jersey,” said Mary Considine, Shannon Airport Group CEO.

“Our aviation development team have been working hard over the last few years to secure the return of this popular service.”

Read More

Like airports all over the world, Shannon was devastated by a grounding of aviation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it invested €2.5m in a new security screening project that eliminates the need for passengers to remove laptops and liquids from cabin bags, and has seen a relative bounce back in travel this year with over two dozen summer services.

The airport is still only operating at around a third of its capacity, and it’s likely to be 2024 before the full complement of US routes is back, Ms Considine told the Irish Independent recently.

United said it expected “another busy summer for international travel in 2023” and that the new daily route comes in addition to its daily service between Shannon and Newark, which returns from April 8.

The news follows two route announcements by Aer Lingus – a new flight to Cleveland, Ohio and the resumption of its service to Hartford, Connecticut – both starting from Dublin Airport next May.

"As an island, direct, convenient and competitive access services are critical to restoring growth in inbound tourism,” said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, which this autumn unveiled a new US$1 million campaign to promote direct flights from the US to Shannon.

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara described the announcement as a "huge win" for tourism and business in the region.