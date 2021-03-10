Seychelles will reopen to 'all visitors' regardless of their vaccination status

The Seychelles has said it will welcome all visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, from March 25.

The announcement was made by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, in a press briefing this month.

It comes as the Indian Ocean archipelago's vaccination programme proceeds apace, with the islands hoping to vaccinate the majority of adult residents by mid-month.

There will be no quarantine requirement nor restriction of movement, it says, though visitors will still be required to present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Visitors from South Africa are excluded until further review.

A minimum stay rule in establishments upon arrival will no longer be applicable, and visitors will be allowed to access communal areas within resorts, such as bars and pools.

Tourists will still be required to adhere to other public health measures, however, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

“The vaccination campaign has been quite successful. The government has done everything in its power to make sure that the population is protected, " said Minister Radegonde.

The small island nation has a population of just under 100,000, and the decision to reopen has been taken in full consultation with its health authorities, it said.

The Seychelles is heavily dependent on tourism, and has previously said that vaccinating 70pc of people "would achieve herd immunity", according to a statement from its tourism board.

Any tourism recovery will depend on visitors being able to leave and return to their own countries, of course - something that is fraught with restrictions across much of the world.

Even in the UK, for example, where some 22.5m adults have received the first dose of a vaccine, the earliest overseas holidays could be permitted is May 17.

Vaccinated travellers are currently allowed to enter the Seychelles, though they must also show a negative Covid-19 test result.

