Seychelles re-opens to vaccinated travellers 'from any part of the world'

The Seychelles has now re-opened to vaccinated travellers, and is aiming to become the first country in the world to vaccinate 70pc of its adult population against Covid-19.

The Indian Ocean nation, popular with honeymooners and luxury travellers, has begun an immunisation campaign that aims to give just under three-quarters of the adult population shots by mid-March.

Its population is roughly 99,000, and vaccinating 70pc of people "would achieve herd immunity", according to a statement from its tourism board.

"From there we will be able to declare Seychelles as being Covid-safe,” President H E Wavel Ramkalawan (pictured below), who was among the first to be vaccinated, said last week.

In tandem with the immunisation campaign, the archipelago has reviewed its entry requirements ahead of the 2021 tourism season.

"With immediate effect, Seychelles will be welcoming vaccinated visitors from any part of the world," its tourism board said.

Expand Close Seychelles President H E Wavel Ramkalawan receiving his Covid-19 vaccine this month. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seychelles President H E Wavel Ramkalawan receiving his Covid-19 vaccine this month.

They must still present a negative Covid PCR test result taken with 72 hours of travel, however.

Read More

"The world has not come to a standstill and there are people who are still keen to travel," said Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde.

"We need to fast rebuild our industry, for our economic prosperity depends on it."

To be recognised as vaccinated, visitors must show that they have taken the complete dose of the vaccine - "ie, two doses plus two weeks after the second dose for the four vaccines currently receiving heavy media exposure," the tourism board states.

"Visitors need to submit an authentic certificate from their national health authority as proof of Covid-19 vaccination alongside a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate, obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel," it added.

Non-vaccinated visitors, with some exceptions, are still unable to enter the Seychelles.

This rule "will be in force until mid-March, once Seychelles has vaccinated a large majority of its adult population," the tourism board has said.

At that point, "the country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not", though arrivals will still need to show a negative PCR test result obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel.

With much of the world, including Ireland, tightening travel restrictions, its progress will be keenly watched by those seeking to reboot tourism while protecting populations from the virus.

Irrespective of the new regulations, visitors will still have to abide by health measures such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the Seychelles.

The country was the first in Africa to start a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Online Editors