'Safe breaks' - What do Fáilte Ireland's new guidelines mean for hotels, restaurants and my next holiday?

The playbook for post-pandemic staycations has landed.

This summer, we're looking at booking pool slots by appointment. Buffets are an endangered species. And hotels must provide "designated isolation areas" for guests who become unwell.

Those are just some of hundreds of guidelines for the "safe re-opening" of Irish tourism and hospitality, published by Fáilte Ireland today.

With hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions now cleared to open from June 29, research has shown that health and reassurance measures - "safe breaks" - are critical to home holidaymakers, it says.

But the guidelines also give a sobering view of the learning curve ahead for holidaymakers, and the massive task facing Irish tourism.

Big changes include advice on rigorous new sanitisation regimes, restructuring and staff training, and holidaymakers can expect distancing markers and hand sanitiser at every turn.

But small notes also paint a picture of this brave new world.

For now, this is the end of the minibar. Hotels will not provide print newspapers. Straws should be individually wrapped, and we can expect more express spa treatments "that do not involve touch".

The guidelines aim to "instil public confidence and reboot business" based on public health advice, the Government Roadmap and the Return to Work Safely Protocol, and do not mention temperature checks.

Face coverings are recommended only "in situations where it is difficult to practice physical distancing", Fáilte Ireland says.

The much debated two-metre social distancing guidance remains - despite a Government report, seen by the Irish Independent, that says it will “render large portions of the sector unviable”.

The two-metre space applies between dining tables, in lifts, around bars and pool areas - though not for members of the same household. Wherever "2m" is mentioned, however, it is accompanied by a conspicuous asterisk and a note that it may "evolve" to include any updated official advice.

This is a "living document", as Fáilte Ireland describes it.

The operational guidelines have been much delayed, to the consternation of many in the industry - who must now adapt their health and safety protocols in less than three weeks.

The delay was in part due to their comprehensive nature - Government departments, agencies like the HSE and stakeholders such as the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Association of Visitor Experiences (AVEA) and B&B Ireland were all consulted in a bid to make them as definitive as possible.

Notably, the guidelines are prefaced by a weighty disclaimer, releasing Fáilte Ireland from liability "for any damage resulting from the use of the information" - reflecting the evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the many unknowns now facing tourism.

“This is the greatest crisis our industry has ever faced and the reality is that many tourism businesses will not be in a position to re-open," Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said today.

The next phase is "recovery, re-opening and rebuilding", he adds.

Here's a taste of what guests can expect.

Hotels & Guesthouses

Guests should enter "through doors that are automated or manually operated by an employee where possible," the guidelines say. Just one member of a group should approach the reception desk, and guests should also be encouraged to use contactless payments or pay in advance.

"If handling cash, employees should be provided with gloves."

"Guests can book their preferred pool time," the guidelines state, and "must be encouraged to use their rooms for changing, although they can use the changing rooms if they wish to." A strict disinfection programme of the changing rooms must be maintained.

Spa treatment rooms must be fully cleaned and disinfected after each guest, and alternative express treatments "such as stress management and options that do not involve touch" may be offered.

Buffets or carvery-style services are "to be avoided where possible" and only provided where physical distancing is possible through floor markings, one-way systems and staggered service.

Food must be shielded by screens, there will be no common tongs or ladles, food should be plated and served by employees, and "all items displayed for guest use must be individually wrapped or be a single serve items".

In rooms, papers, brochures and extra pillows and blankets must only be provided on request. "Minibars must have all loose product removed and the bar then be locked," the guidelines say. "Items can be made available upon request from Room Service."

"Print newspaper services should be discontinued", they continue, and all packages delivered to rooms should be placed outside in sealed, single-use plastic bags. "The delivery person must then call the room and wait two metres away to ensure the package is received by the guest."

NB: These are select excerpts only. Full guidelines here.

Restaurants

Restaurants should encourage bookings rather than walk-ins, and allocate specific times, the guidelines say. "Doing so will assist physical distancing and maximise revenue," the guidelines say.

The two-metre social distancing requirement remains for now, however - despite intense lobbying by the industry to have this reduced to one-metre. "Separate groups that are not members of the same household must remain two metres apart," Fáilte Ireland states.

Menus must be "single use or made of a material that can easily be cleaned", it adds. Electronic menus, phone apps and menu boards are alternatives. Sharing plates must be served in individual portions from the kitchen, the guidelines say, and all 'grab and go' and self-serve offerings should be removed.

"Where food is served buffet-style, all items displayed for guest use must be individually wrapped or be a single serve item," it adds.

These are select excerpts only. Full guidelines here.

Visitor attractions

"Any area where visitors or employees queue must be clearly marked for appropriate physical distancing," the guidelines say, including admissions, reception, retail, restaurants and cafés and visitor interaction areas (e.g. where there is interactive AV), as well as elevators and escalators.

As well as controlling numbers and providing hand sanitiser and signage at every entrance, attractions "must minimise the number of access points for arriving and departing visitors".

In cafés and canteens, attractions are asked to "remove all ‘grab and go’ offerings" as well as self-service food, refills using same beverage holders and to encourage cashless payments.

"It is important that Irish attractions retain their reputation for friendliness, excellence and value for money," Fáilte Ireland recommends.

"So while new offerings may have to be developed rapidly, you must do this in a structured and systematic way."

These are select excerpts only. Full guidelines here.

Self-catering

Interest in self-catering staycations is high as the June 29 reopening date approaches, with many holidaymakers attracted by the notion of self-contained properties without other guests.

As well as the enhanced cleaning, sanitisation, staff training and restructuring measures advised for all accommodations, self-catering should "review check-in times to allow an extended check-in window," the guidelines say, to help reduce "large queues of guests arriving at peak times".

"Recreational areas must be cleaned and disinfected at least twice daily. Particular emphasis must be placed on frequently touched surfaces, which must be visibly clean at all times. These include: remote controls, toys, sports equipment, etc.," it adds.

These are select excerpts only. Full guidelines here.

Online Editors