Ryanair's Lauda launches its first flights from regional Ireland

Lauda, the low-cost Austrian airline owned by Ryanair, has launched its first ever service from regional Ireland.

The new service, from Ireland West Knock to Palma de Mallorca, will commence next March 31 and operate twice weekly (Tuesdays and Fridays) on an Airbus A320 for the summer season.

Fares are currently quoting from €55.99 to €89.99 each-way next April on both laudamotion.com and ryanair.com.

Knock has been pursuing a service to Majorca for some time, and saw Lauda's recent opening of a new Palma base as its chance to secure it.

“Today represents another major milestone in the airport's history as we welcome a new major airline partner," said Arthur French, Ireland West's chairman.

He called the news "a vote of confidence in the region" and encouraged the trade and general public in the West to get behind the new service.

Ireland West Knock expects to carry a record 805,000 passengers this year, with Ryanair and Flybe accounting for the majority of scheduled flights.

A Ryanair plane lands at Ireland West Airport Knock

Lauda was founded by Formula One champion Niki Lauda in 2018. Although based in Vienna, it is today a 100pc-owned subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings.

The airline flies to 38 destinations in Europe, including a service from Dublin to Vienna. It aspires to carry 6.5 million passengers next year.

“In addition to new routes, our summer 2020 schedule will see the Lauda fleet grow to 33 aircraft at four bases in Vienna, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf and Palma," said its CEO, Andreas Gruber, who was in Knock yesterday.

Lauda's news comes after Ryanair last week announced several new summer 2020 services from Dublin and Cork, but is also pulling back on loss-making routes.

It will discontinue services to Bristol, East Midlands and Ibiza from Shannon Airport from January 2020, for example.

Online Editors