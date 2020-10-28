Ryanair to suspend all flights from Cork, Shannon and Knock for several weeks

Aircraft grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the apron at Manchester Airport this year. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair will suspend flights from Cork, Shannon and Ireland West airports entirely from November 4 to December 12, it has announced.

The move comes in response to "continuous Government mismanagement and a complete collapse in travel demand", the airline said.

Previously, Ryanair had slashed its winter schedule by 40pc, and announced the winter closure of its Shannon and Cork bases.

"From November 4 to December 12, Ryanair will only operate from Dublin Airport in Ireland, but operations will resume on December 13 ahead of the Christmas season to allow Irish families to reunite," it added.

The move means Ireland West Airport will close entirely for the period.

"This is a further devastating blow for the airport and its staff, where passenger numbers this year have plummeted by over 90pc," said its spokesperson, Donal Healy.

He called on Government to provide urgent support through an expanded regional airports programme to address "the enormous financial losses" brought on by Covid-19.

Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group, called for "an urgent financial lifeline" for Shannon Airport and a support package for the aviation sector in the National Economic Plan to be announced next month.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said the news was "a further body blow" to the Irish aviation industry and to Cork and the South of Ireland in particular.

The airline would still have between 14 and 18 flights a week with KLM and Aer Lingus, he added, but passenger numbers are now down by 95pc for the year overall.

