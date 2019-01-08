Ryanair tells passengers full €25 gate bag fee takes effect from today

As of today, Ryanair will be charging Non-Priority customers €25 to check larger 'cabin' bags at airport gates, it has confirmed.

The fee is part of its new cabin baggage rules, which only allow passengers who pay €6-€8 for Priority Boarding to take a second, larger piece of cabin baggage on board.

'Non-Priority' passengers must travel with a small 'personal bag' only, or pay €8 in advance online to check the larger, 10kg bag into the hold.

The new rules have been rolled out across its network since November 1, with a grace period allowed to the end of that month, and a reduced fee of €10 charged for checking 'gate bags' into the hold from December 4 to January 7.

As of today, 'Non-Priority' customers who show up to the airport with an unbooked larger piece of hand luggage must pay €20 to check it at the airport bag drop desk, or pay a €25 fee to have it placed in the hold at the boarding gate.

After the policy came into effect on November 1, the airline "briefed our gate agents to take a reasonable approach while customers get used to the new rules," Ryanair previously told Independent.ie Travel.

However, the airline has been emailing customers to say that, for Non-Priority customers, the €25 gate bag fee will be charged in full from today.

Overall, Ryanair says its new policy has been a success, resulting in an 11pc improvement in flight punctuality and "faster boarding time" for passengers.

“We’ve received lots of positive feedback from our customers and airports across Europe that our new bag policy has reduced airport security queues and improved the boarding gate experience," its Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs, has said.

A recent survey by consumer group Which? named Ryanair the worst airline serving UK airports for the sixth year in a row.

Last year, however, its passenger numbers grew 8pc to 139.2 million. Traffic over the busy Christmas period was up 12pc to 10.3m customers.

Online Editors