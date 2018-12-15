It already sells car hire, hotels, travel insurance and West End shows, so perhaps it's no surprise that Ryanair is now in the business of sports tickets.

Ryanair sells soccer tickets in bid to become the 'Amazon of travel'

As of this week, the airline has expanded its online 'Ryanair Tickets' service to include football tickets for Spanish La Liga and Ligue 1 in France.

Tickets are now available for La Liga games featuring Atlético Madrid, Espanyol and Málaga, as well as Toulouse FC in France’s Ligue 1.

More football and rugby matches will be available over the coming weeks, the airline says - and it is in talks with "some" Premier League clubs with a view to offering UK tickets in the near future.

The service comes in partnership with Coras, which already sells tickets to theatre and tourist attractions across 19 European countries on tickets.ryanair.com.

Tickets can also be purchased through the airline's 'Active Trip' page, matching the date and destination of a customer's booked trip.

Ancillary revenue accounts for a growing portion of Ryanair's earnings, having risen by 27pc to €1.3 billion in the first half of this year, the airline says.

Ancillary offerings range from bag fees to Priority Boarding, raffle tickets and online products like car hire, tickets, rooms and package holidays.

Ryanair's digital platforms now welcome over one billion visits a year, and 'Ryanair Labs' continues to develop ways to boost its website and app as sales platforms.

A major upgrade of digital assets is currently underway, with an increased focus on personalisation and products that fit individual profiles and buying patterns.

Its mission is to become "the Amazon of travel", Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jaocbs, has said.

Online Editors