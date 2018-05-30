Ryanair has increased its Priority Boarding fees to as high as €7 per flight, depending on the route and how the add-on is booked.

Ryanair raises Priority Boarding fees, just months after introducing baggage changes

The airline's latest changes see the standard Priority Boarding fee change from €5 per flight to "from €5/€6 to €6/€7 depending on the route selected and if paying at the time of booking or adding to a booking."

The new maximum fee is €7, it says. The change, which was not publicly announced, is the latest of several tweaks to Ryanair's optional fees and T&Cs in recent months.

They include: Cutting its free check-in window to 48 hours

Doubling the price of standard seat selection from €2 to €4

Raising the lead-in cost of extra legroom seats from €11 to €15 per flight, and front seats (Rows 2-5) to €13.01

Changing Priority Boarding to a standalone product no longer included when passengers pay to reserve certain seats The changes follow a substantial overhaul of Ryanair's baggage policy.

Since January 15 last, 'non-Priority' customers have been required to check larger, 10kg carry-on bags into the hold, without charge. Customers who pay the €5-€7 Priority Boarding fee (including Plus, Flexi Plus & Family Plus) may bring two carry-on bags onto the aircraft.

In January, the airline's Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs, told Independent.ie Travel that Ryanair had "no plans" to amend its Priority Boarding fee. However, he did not guarantee that it would remain the same.

“Like all businesses, our optional fees can change, unlike our fares which keep coming down," Ryanair said in a statement.

"Priority boarding, which allows customers to bring two pieces of hand luggage on board with them and board the plane first, costs €5/€6 (depending on the route) at the time of booking and €6/€7 (depending on the route) when added to a booking,” it added.

The airline did not provide details of routes with the higher Priority Boarding fee, though airlines typically raise such fees on longer flights. Despite the changes, customers continue to fly with Ryanair in record numbers.

Last year, the airline reported a 10pc increase in full-year profit to €1.45 billion, with its average fare falling 3pc to €39.40.

