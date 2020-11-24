Ryanair Q&A: ‘Very aggressive’ pricing on the way as testing offers ‘clear pathway’ to Christmas travel

TRAVEL testing and the EU’s ‘traffic light’ system offer a “clear pathway” to Christmas travel, Ryanair’s CEO has said, while vaccines could see travel “back to where it should be” by summer.

Eddie Wilson spoke to the Irish Independent as the Government prepares its exit plan for Level 5 lockdown, though public health experts have continued to advise against “non-essential” travel.

The airline this week launched a pre-Christmas sale offering 20pc off all flights, and has extended its waiving of flight change fees for December and January.

Mr Wilson says its approach is “100pc responsible” in line with the EU traffic-light system for travel, and that vaccine news has firmly improved the holiday and travel outlook for 2021.

While winter has been “a write-off”, Christmas bookings are beginning to tick up and “very aggressive pricing” is on the horizon to restart air travel in 2021, he says.

What do you want to hear from Government on international travel this week?

“I think we’ve already got the answer – the EU traffic light system. We’re just implementing that. It took many months for that to happen, but the idea now is that there is a clear pathway for people who want to have relatives home. They get a test before they depart – that’s the most responsible thing to do to get people home to meet their families for Christmas in a safe way.”

But public health advice has been to avoid non-essential travel. Is it not reckless to encourage Christmas trips at this time?

“You can’t make subjective comments about it being reckless. It is absolutely, totally 100pc responsible to take a test before you travel, which is what we say you should do before coming from an ‘orange’ or ‘red’ country. It’s an EU-sponsored traffic-light system that the Government signed up to over six weeks ago. All we’re doing is complying with that. There is nothing reckless about people travelling if they have negative test results.”

Mr Wilson says that Ireland’s medical advice “has chopped and changed” during the pandemic, and he disagrees with any notion that people travelling from Europe are “irresponsible in some way”.

"They are as responsible in the UK, France, Germany and Italy as we are here… if I get a negative test result before I fly, that’s the best insurance I can have.”

International travel gets “undue and unfair” focus, he believes. Since June, Covid-19 cases related to travel in Ireland have remained steady at 2pc or lower, Mr Wilson points out.

Despite this, public health experts have said it is too early to make a call on Christmas travel. Cases related to travel have been low - but couldn’t this be because so little travel is taking place? And couldn’t even a small number of travel-related cases seed future outbreaks?

“We can’t have the connectivity of this island driven by hunches,” Mr Wilson says. “It’s got to be done by data.

“Our business is responsibility, safety and risk assessment... we do this all the time. The risk assessment from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control was ‘here is the traffic-light system, here is the sensible thing to do if you are travelling between borders’. And that’s all we’re doing.”

As for Christmas travel, he believes people will be responsible.

“If people do it in a responsible way, they are protecting themselves and their families... they’ll probably be a much safer alternative than Aunty Mary coming into the house from down the road on Christmas Day who hasn’t had a test.”

Is there an uptick in flight bookings for Christmas?

“It’s going in the right direction and it’s positive, but you wouldn’t expect to see a huge spike in Christmas bookings under normal circumstances until you get into December,” he says.

“While it was all bad news up to this… there’s now enough for us to say, when you see the movement on certain routes, that you’re going to put extras on. Like on some of the London [routes], the UK routes, European routes like Brussels and Paris and places like that.”

“There’s a pent-up demand for it," he adds. “People want to get home.”

How full are planes right now?

“We did 70pc during summer, but we’ve already indicated that it was lower in November [load factors for the month will be published in December]... we’re not going to achieve that level.”

Airport testing has arrived in Ireland but the cheapest private PCR tests cost €99. Should this price come down?

“Of course. It doesn’t make sense on a €9.99 fare. For people trying to get home for Christmas, it’s a good idea, but I think the vaccines are where it’s at. We’ve got to get the most vulnerable and the health workers vaccinated, then the vast majority of the population who don’t react adversely to this will start to return to travel.”

Will Ryanair offer Covid-19 tests to its passengers?

“Most testing for airlines has been put out there by long-haul carriers. It’s not an issue for short-haul carriers. We have three vaccines coming in, people are going to have that done, and we will see travel back to where it should be next summer... vaccines are the way forward on this.”

Qantas has said it will require passengers on international flights to be vaccinated in the future. Will Ryanair do the same?

“No vaccine cert will be required for EU short-haul flights (nor will Qantas require it for their Australian domestic flights),” the airline said in a statement.

"Under the EU system of free movement, we believe quarantine restrictions will be removed in Spring ‘21 once effective vaccines become available to protect high-risk groups from Covid-19.”

What about those ‘mega-sales’?

“I think you’re going to see that for Easter and summer,” Wilson says. “I think you will see fares come down and a lot of sales in the new year to restart travel... as confidence returns. Everybody who would normally fly isn’t going to come back at the same time. Price promotion is going to work.”

What will that look like? Would we see 99c or €4.99 fares?

“I can tell you we’re going to be the lowest! We are the only ones that can grow. We’ve got the traffic, we’ll stimulate it, and that’s what we’ve done in the past.”

Would you offer free flights?

“No!” Mr Wilson says with a laugh. “Not in the context of next year. I don’t think we’re at that yet! But you are going to see some very aggressive pricing.”

Will Ryanair reopen its bases at Cork and Shannon?

“We are an Irish company and we have a great history in Cork and Shannon and we want to do that, but Government needs to step up to the plate here and do something,” Mr Wilson says.

There are no guarantees, in other words. Ireland is lucky to have two well-capitalised airlines operating from the island, he says, but clearly aviation has been shaken-up – a return to travel will involve fewer and smaller airlines. Airplanes are mobile assets, and airlines will want to put them where they make the best return.

“What could happen very quickly here is that traffic could fall off a cliff if they can go elsewhere,” he says.

Ryanair has written to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Mr Wilson adds, outlining the kind of incentives it wants to retain and increase routes here in the future – including a lowering of airport charges, among other measures recommended by Ireland's Aviation Recovery Taskforce.

“If you do that, you will retain or attract more traffic to get connectivity going for next summer… that bit is really important, because I can guarantee it will be the story next spring when everyone turns around and says: where are the aircraft?”.

NB: This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.