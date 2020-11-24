Close

Ryanair Q&A: ‘Very aggressive’ pricing on the way as testing offers ‘clear pathway’ to Christmas travel

There is nothing reckless about people travelling if they have negative test results,’ Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson says in an exclusive interview

Pól Ó Conghaile

TRAVEL testing and the EU’s ‘traffic light’ system offer a “clear pathway” to Christmas travel, Ryanair’s CEO has said, while vaccines could see travel “back to where it should be” by summer.

Eddie Wilson spoke to the Irish Independent as the Government prepares its exit plan for Level 5 lockdown, though public health experts have continued to advise against “non-essential” travel.

The airline this week launched a pre-Christmas sale offering 20pc off all flights, and has extended its waiving of flight change fees for December and January.

