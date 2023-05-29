Ryanair promises three-minute bag drop at Dublin Airport with new self-service kiosks

Several of the new kiosks are already in place at Area 13 in Dublin Airport's Terminal 1

One of Ryanair's new kiosks at Dublin Airport

Ryanair’s new self-service kiosks at Dublin Airport are smaller, more efficient, and will reduce bag drop times to a maximum of three minutes, the airline says.

“Ryanair has partnered with Airware to deliver brand new [bag drop] check-in kiosks, ensuring a quick and easy experience of just three minutes max, all conveniently done from the passenger’s phone,” the airline said.

Six of the new kiosks are currently operational in Area 13 of Dublin Airport's Terminal 1, at Ryanair’s dedicated bag drop zone.

Customers are directed to the kiosks, which feature a small circular display with a QR code to scan, by ‘Express Bag Check-in’ decals on the floor, and yellow signs saying: ‘Beat the Queues’.

Passengers can use them to check bags via the airline's mobile app, and print their bag tags (they cannot be used to check in for a flight).

“It’s all about self-service,” said Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson.

"You arrive, you tap your phone, it goes up to the cloud, and they use a fraction of the floor space in airports.

“What we learned through the pandemic, when everything was exposed, was that people want to get through security as quickly as possible.

"They want to have clean facilities at the airport, they want to get a cup of coffee, get on a flight and get off on the other side as quickly as possible.

"They want to get there in time, with the lowest fares, and not lose their bag."

The kiosks promise to reduce bag drop times

Express bag drop stations were first introduced at Dublin Airport by Ryanair and Aer Lingus in 2016, and are now a common feature of the airport travel experience.

Ryanair plans to expand the new kiosks to Cork and Shannon airports “by the end of June, which will significantly speed up the check in process,” the airline confirmed.

"They're going out to a number of airports around Europe,” Wilson added.