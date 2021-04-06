Ryanair launches new summer flights from Shannon to Corfu

Ryanair has announced a new route from Shannon Airport to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July, as part of the airline's summer schedule.

"Irish consumers can now book a summer getaway," the airline says.

The route announcement comes as Government continues to advise against all overseas travel for non-essential purposes, and has given no indication as regards when that advice may lift.

Ireland currently requires all arriving (or returning) passengers to show a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 and to quarantine for up to 14 days at home or in a quarantine hotel.

Corfu and Greece are not currently on the "designated states" list for quarantine hotels.

Ryanair says that as vaccination rollout programmes continue, it is "hopeful that international travel will recover" in time for summer holidays.

Customers can also postpone or change their travel dates "up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021", added the airline's Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.

Ryanair has said it plans to run at about 80pc of its usual capacity this summer, previously announced new summer services between Dublin and the Greek islands of Santorini and Rhodes, and has also launched a Covid-19 "travel wallet" in which passengers can store travel documentation.

It is also scheduled to fly from Dublin to Corfu this summer, as is Aer Lingus.

Greece has said it plans to welcome overseas visitors from May, as long as they can prove they have been vaccinated, have a recent negative Covid-19 test or have coronavirus antibodies.

"This new route will help boost air traffic as vaccination programmes continue and Europe prepares to re-open for summer holiday season," Ryanair said.

