Ryanair launches new flights from Dublin to London Southend

Ryanair has announced a new base at London Southend Airport, with new routes including a direct flight from Dublin.

The new, double daily service will commence when the base opens in April 2019, the airline said, as part of its Summer 2019 schedule.

Sale fares are now available online from €24.99 each-way. Ryanair's latest expansion will see three aircraft based at the regional airport, delivering an estimated one million passengers on 13 new routes including Alicante, Barcelona Reus, Bilbao, Brest, Corfu, Faro, Milan Bergamo and Dublin.

The Southend service is its fourth between Dublin and London, with flights already operating to Gatwick, Luton and Stansted. Ryanair will compete with FlyBe on the route - whose flights are operated under a franchise arrangement by Stobart Air.

"We have a clear and focused strategy to grow our airport to welcome over five million passengers a year by 2022," said Warwick Brady, CEO of Stobart Group, which owns the airporLondon t. "This news will help us achieve that aim." Passengers to Southend can connect directly by train to London's Liverpool St Station, a journey that takes around 55 minutes.

