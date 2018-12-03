Ryanair has announced two new routes from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, both set for take-off next summer.

Ryanair has announced two new routes from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia, both set for take-off next summer.

Ryanair launches new flights from Dublin to Dubrovnik and Split

The new routes will be twice-weekly, operating from next June as part of its Summer 2019 schedule at Dublin Airport.

As we publish, one-way fares are around €52 each-way in June.

Ryanair's Irish schedule for next summer will be its biggest ever, the airline has said, with 100 routes from Irish airports including new services like Dublin to Gothenburg, Lourdes and Thessaloniki, Cork to Malta and Shannon to Ibiza.

The routes to Dubrovnik and Split come as access between Ireland and Croatia continues to grow. Aer Lingus, which already services Dubrovnik, Pula and Split from Dublin, recently announced flights from Cork to Dubrovnik - also for next summer.

Croatia Airlines also ran a Dublin-Zagreb service this year.

To celebrate the new routes, Ryanair is running a European seat sale on its website (ryanair.com), with fares from €9.99 in December and January.

Read more:

Online Editors