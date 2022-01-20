Ryanair launches ‘largest ever’ summer schedule from Dublin, with 22 more routes than pre-pandemic 2019

Ryanair has announced what it says is its largest ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, with 22 more routes than the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

In total, the airline plans to operate over 900 flights a week to 120 destinations over the summer season. It will also base a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport.

New destinations will include Madeira, Nuremberg, Nimes in France and Suceava in Romania, adding to what the airline calls “an abundance of travel choices” to popular holiday destinations like Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Portugal.

A seat sale with routes from €29.99 has begun, with fares from €29.99 one-way for travel until the end of June 2022. It ends at midnight this Sunday.

The news coincides with a growth of optimism in the travel industry, as Irish travel agents report increased booking interest and the Omicron wave appears to have peaked in Ireland.

However, airline capacity remains down and Ryanair says overall short-haul seats in Europe will shrink “by up to 15pc” this summer. That’s widely expected to lead to lead to price rises during peak holiday periods like mid-term and summer.

"With air fares likely to increase this summer due to reduced industry capacity, we encourage all customers to book early and scoop up these lower fares,” said Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson.

The schedule represents a further spend of €100m and would create 30 jobs at the airport, he said, adding that the investment was “a direct result” of the DAA’s recent Traffic Recovery Support Scheme (TRSS).

Dublin Airport has received government funding of over €97m to help provide incentives to attract airlines back after the catastrophic collapse in aviation throughout Covid.

“This announcement by Ryanair represents the fruits of that,” said Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton.

"The restoration and growth of the route network out of Dublin Airport this summer is welcome news as we rebuild the international connectivity stymied by the global pandemic.”

Ryanair’s Wilson said the scheme should be extended to winter ‘22/23 “at a minimum”.

As well as offering outbound choices, the bump in flights could help return overseas visitors to Ireland.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, welcomed the summer schedule launch as “really good news for overseas tourism and another important step on the road to recovery for our sector”.