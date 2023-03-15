With profits and passenger numbers bouncing back post-pandemic, Ryanair has unveiled its “biggest ever” summer schedule from Dublin Airport.

The airline will offer 130 routes from Dublin this summer, it says, including 14 new destinations.

New flights for summer 2023 include Asturias and Castellon in Spain, the islands of Kos and Zakynthos in Greece and city break destinations like Stockholm, Genoa and Leipzig.

It will also fly to Brindisi, Trieste and Venice in Italy, Newquay in Cornwall, Burgas in Bulgaria, Cluj and Iasi in Romania and Stockholm in Sweden.

The routes are now for sale on its website, ryanair.com, with what Ryanair says is a special promo offering seats from €29.99 for travel between April and October (if booked by midnight, March 16).

The announcement comes as travel continues to rebound post-pandemic, despite rising costs for consumers.

Passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork airports have now surpassed pre-Covid levels, with 2.06m travellers through Dublin this February – up 1pc on its previous busiest February of 2020.

Aer Lingus is operating its largest ever transatlantic schedule with 15 services from Ireland this year, and Cork, Ireland West and Shannon airports are also seeing returns to growth.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said his airline’s annual fares could jump by “the high single digits” this year in percentage terms, compared to 2022.

The airline will base 33 aircraft at Dublin Airport this summer, delivering over 16m passengers on more than 2,000 weekly flights, it says.

The schedule announcement was made at Dublin Airport yesterday, during a press conference at which DAA chief Kenny Jacobs said new anti-drone technology has been ordered and that the airport would operate it within weeks.

It also saw Ryanair pointedly criticise the airport's charges – although Mr Jacobs said these remain low compared with its peer airports in Europe.