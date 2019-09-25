Ryanair launches four new routes from Dublin in summer 2020 schedule

Ryanair will fly from Dublin to Verona, Marseille, Palanga in Lithuania and Podgorica in Montenegro during summer 2020, it has announced.

The airline today launched its Irish summer schedule for next year, a blockbuster roll call of 160 routes that are expected to deliver 17.2 million customers.

A new, twice-weekly summer flight from Cork Airport to Katowice was also announced, while winter routes from Dublin to Billund and Toulouse will go year-round.

Dublin's service to Toulouse will be daily, with five flights weekly to Marseille, three to Palanga and Verona, and two to Billund and Podgorica each week.

The airline will operate 15 routes to Shannon, 23 from Cork - with frequency boosts for its Malaga and Palma routes - 11 from Knock and six from Kerry.

Ryanair recently came under fire for reported plans to cut routes at Belfast International Airport. “As announced on July 16, due to the late delivery of up to 30 Boeing MAX aircraft, a number of loss-making Ryanair bases will be cut or closed this winter,” a spokesperson told PA this month, without naming individual routes.

However, both Cork and Dublin airports continue to grow their passenger numbers, with Cork expected to welcome 2.6 million customers this year, up 9% on 2018, and Dublin up 6pc to 22.4 million - putting it on course for another record year.

Ryanair fares are now available to book as far out as October 2020, with a seat sale offering fares from €14.99 each-way, bookable by midnight Friday for travel to the end of November, 2019.





Online Editors