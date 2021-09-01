Ryanair launches 'buy one get one half price' sale, promising 'much lower' fares for winter

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said there will ‘never be a better time’ to book a winter break (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ryanair is offering 50pc off over 500,000 seats in a 24-hour flash sale aimed at boosting autumn bookings.

Bookings need to be made by midnight tonight (September 1), and the offer only applies when more than one passenger flies.

The airline's ‘Buy One Get One Half Price’ sale applies to over 1,000 routes across Ryanair's network for travel in September and October, it says.

This morning, special offer fares on its website started from €14.99 one-way to UK destinations like Glasgow and East Midlands, with European city breaks like Copenhagen from €22.99, Barcelona from €26.99 and sun destinations such as Faro from €37.99 and Malaga from €51.99 one-way.



The fares exclude extras such as seat selection, check-in bags or Priority Boarding, which costs from €8 to €22 including two carry-on bags.

It comes as CEO Michael O'Leary says air fares will be “much lower” than they were prior to the pandemic as demand for flights recovers.

“There has never been a better time to go away on winter breaks, (visit) Christmas markets, city breaks, than there will be this winter because there’s going to be lots of capacity at very cheap prices,” he said at a press conference announcing new routes from London yesterday.

Mr O’Leary said the airline has seen a “very dramatic recovery in traffic” over the summer, according to PA, and that it expected annual passenger numbers to reach “close to 100 million” this year.

Before the pandemic, it flew 149 million passengers a year.

Non-essential travel from Ireland resumed from July 19, and passenger traffic has been picking up since - with overseas trips up 115pc in the month of July alone, according to CSO figures.

It remains significantly lower than normal, however.

428,600 passengers departed from Ireland on overseas routes in July, for example, compared to 2,183,900 in July 2019.

Aer Lingus, which is running its own flash sale offering 20pc off French city breaks, has been operating at 40pc less capacity than in summer 2019.

Airlines have also been adapting schedules as they figure out where capacity and yield are likely to pay off in the months ahead.

Ryanair has added six new winter routes at Shannon Airport and says it will restore its second aircraft based there, for example, but is also set to pull its operations from Northern Ireland.

Last week, Mr O'Leary said it is moving “10 to 20pc” of its Irish capacity to other European countries.