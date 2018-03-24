Ryanair has upped its standard seat selection charges from €2 to €4 per flight.

Ryanair doubles the price of standard seat selection - 'It's your choice'

Other changes to its optional fees this month have seen extra legroom seats jump from €11 to €15 per flight, and front seats (Rows 2-5) to €13.01.

“Like all businesses, our fees can change - unlike our fares, which keep coming down," the airline told Independent.ie Travel. Ryanair's average fares have fallen to €32 per customer, according to its latest quarterly results, though profits continue to soar.

Almost 50pc of passengers pay for seat selection, it says. The move to double entry-level seat reservation fees comes after multiple passengers have claimed on social media that the airline has deliberately been splitting up groups of individuals who refuse to pay for seat selection.

@Ryanair @TomWitherow where is our other 'random' allocated seat?there are all these free rows around..row 33!!To sit together £28 joke! pic.twitter.com/fSfZWPyYs6 — niki spiller (@sleepinbooti) July 3, 2017

Ryanair denies this, however, asserting that unpaid seat allocation is "random" and that its algorithim for assigning unreserved seats has not changed. "The seats algorithm allocates all of the middle seats and some window and aisle seats to passengers who choose free random seats," Robin Kiely, the airline's head of Communications, has told Independent.ie Travel.

"The algorithm changes on each flight and each route by reference to demands for reserved seats," he explained. "When all free random seats have been taken up by passengers at check-in, the system releases more aisle and window seats from the allocation for reserved seat customers to free random seat customers. It’s your choice."

Ryanair also adds that its family seating policy requires families (with children under 12) to sit together, "with one adult taking a reserved seat for just €4, and the children are given free of charge reserved seats”.

Online Editors