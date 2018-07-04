Ryanair cabin crew threaten strike action unless airline meets demands

OVER 6,000 Ryanair cabin crew based in 21 countries have threatened a summer of strikes unless the airline meets demands, including pay rises and abolishing agency work.

The move comes just a day after Dublin-based pilots served notice of a 24 hour strike tomorrow week and threatened to ramp up the industrial action with more rolling stoppages.

Representatives of cabin crew from 80pc of the budget airline's bases and ground crew from all bases tabled an extensive list of demands at Fórsa’s offices following a two day summit in Dublin this morning.

Staff based abroad demanded that they are no longer required to open Irish bank accounts as this prevents them getting mortgages or other loans.

Members of staff, who did not want to be named, also revealed they face huge pressure to reach sales targets and claimed this is management's priority rather than customer service.

They said that the amount of sales commission they earn determines whether they get promotions or transfers.

One man told of his shock when he got just €600 after his first month at work, when he was sharing a studio apartment for €900 rent.

Some staff said there is a draconian sick leave policy in place and members are often flown to Dublin to explain why they are out of work and could face disciplinary action.

Gabriel Mocho Rodriguez of the International Transport Workers Federation said some unions affiliated to it are already balloting for industrial action or are planning to.

He said some are likely to announce their plans over the next few days. However, he said it is up to individual unions in each country to decide whether they will ballot their members.

Mr Rodriguez said although Ryanair had finally announced it would recognise unions last December, little progress has been made over the last six months.

There have so far been no concrete improvements in pay or working conditions at the airline, he said.

“If Ryanair fails to respond promptly and appropriately then it risks industrial action over the summer,” he said.

The 'crew charter' includes demands for 'fair' pay, better safety and rostering, a fair and supportive work culture, no more agency employment and the right to sick pay.

Independent.ie has contacted Ryanair for comment.

Online Editors