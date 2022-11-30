Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said he is “very concerned” that Dublin Airport may not have enough security staff for the Christmas period.

He made the comments during an appearance before the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday.

“We are concerned that there may be security shortages and staffing shortages this Christmas, and if they don’t recruit now in significant numbers that we may short again at Easter,” the Ryanair Group chief executive said.

“Now they tell us that they’re hiring and they’re recruiting.

“They’re talking about putting in 3D scanners in the spring, but they’re talking actually about taking out existing lanes to put in 3D scanners which will reduce security capacity at Dublin Airport.

“If you’re going to put in 3D scanners, they need to be as additional lanes. They need less people taking stuff out of their pockets.”

It comes after airlines and airports across Europe came under pressure after they cut jobs during the depths of the Covid-19 crisis and as travel demand returned quickly after two years of pandemic restrictions.

During one May weekend, 1,400 people missed their flights out of Dublin Airport after people were left queuing at the security area for hours.

“To be fair to (former DAA chief executive) Dalton Phillips and his team, the management out there last summer, they threw labour at it, they got away with it by the skin of their teeth after a very poor March, April, May.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet and we are very concerned about the Dublin Airport staffing this Christmas.

“They need to start recruiting now for Easter next year – on the seventh of April.

“We’re in dialogue with them, they have interim management in place but we are concerned and put no stronger than that.”

Read More

The chair of the transport committee Kieran O’Donnell said he would write to Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) about whether they had sufficient staff for the upcoming Christmas and Easter periods.

In a statement, the DAA said it “continues to recruit, as it has done continuously over the past 12 months, for a number of roles at Dublin Airport”.

“Our concerted recruitment campaign, including our recent jobs fair which attracted more than 800 potential candidates, is aimed at generating a strong pipeline of potential candidates for the roles we have available, enabling us to meet both the current and future needs of the business.”

At the same committee meeting, Mr O’Leary accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months.

Among the various charged comments he made during a three-hour committee appearance, he called on the European Commission to change laws so that only domestic French flights would be affected during air traffic controller strikes and that overflights would be protected.

Mr O’Leary also called on the proposed single European sky to be implemented, but said the European Commission “lacks the bottle” that earlier commissions had “to challenge the vested interests of the national governments”.

In July, flights from French airports faced disruption as airport workers went on strike to demand salary rises to keep up with inflation.

They also called for a recruitment drive to deal with resurgent travel demand, which has put both airports and airlines under pressure this year after jobs were cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many times, French air traffic controllers go on strike not because they want more pay, it’s because they don’t like (French President Emmanuel) Macron, or they didn’t like the result of the football match… it’s recreational striking,” Mr O’Leary said.

“All the strikes generally take place on Fridays, and then they don’t show up to work on the Saturday so they have a three-day weekend.”

He said that when French air traffic controllers go on strike, the French government uses minimum service legislation to protect French domestic flights.

It's the poor Irish, the Spanish, the Italians and the Germans who are taking all of the cancellations

“So, the French are all happily flying around the place. But it’s the poor Irish, the Spanish, the Italians and the Germans who are taking all of the cancellations.

“Our people, our citizens, our visitors are being completely screwed over while a bunch of French air traffic controllers go on strike – and we fully respect their right to go on strike – but let the French take the hit.

“It shouldn’t be Irish, Germans, Italians and Spanish who are not travelling to France (who) take the hit.”

He added: “It is bizarre that Europe’s free movement of people across Europe in a single market is allowed to be threatened by the French every time they have these recreational strikes, which they have frequently in the summer.”

Mr O’Leary then called for a single European sky to be implemented – a proposal from 2001 – and accused the European Commission of not having the courage to implement it.

“The technology now exists to allow us to fly straight, we should be allowed to fly straight, we would burn less fuel, we would reduce our impact on the environment and we would pass on enormous savings to our customers.”

“In other words, they move to the same air traffic control system as America has, one system operate by all.”

“The difficulty is that it’s opposed by every single air traffic controllers’ national union because it means less jobs for them, and therefore they can’t get national governments to agree to it.”

He added: “The European Commission lacks the bottle that those earlier Commissions had to challenge the vested interests of the national governments.”

“Nobody will European Commission wants to challenge the French government or the German government, even if it’s in the interests of the vast and overwhelming majority of European citizens and passengers.”

Earlier, he accused the Irish Government of “squandering” funds gained from an EU climate tax on flights on a school bus scheme.

The Ryanair Group chief executive also hit out at “grossly inequitable” climate change exemptions for long-haul flights which he said disproportionately target customers on lower incomes.

Mr O’Leary called on the Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan to “lobby strongly” for the EU to change the “extraordinary” tax rules so that they apply to all flights.

He argued that the aviation sector should not be asked to carry “an unfair share” of climate change actions, and said it was not the cause of climate change.

“I think it’s important, while we accept that aviation must pay its fair share, aviation is not the cause of climate change or global warming,” Mr O’Leary told the committee.

He also said the current European Commission leadership “lacks the bottle” of its predecessors “to challenge the vested interests of the national governments”.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Wednesday, Mr O’Leary laid out his criticism of Ireland’s aviation policy and the use of climate funds charged to Ryanair passengers.

“The most polluting flights to and from Europe are long-haul flights. Long-haul flights to Europe account for 54% of Europe’s aviation CO2 emissions, but deliver 6% of the passengers, and they’re exempt from any environmental taxation whatsoever,” he said.

“It is grossly inequitable that poor Irish passengers or price-sensitive passengers travelling to the peripheral countries of Europe pay an inequitable burden of environmental taxes, where the richest people on long-haul flights are the people causing the most environmental damage – those taking two flights to get to their destination instead of one – are exempt.

“This needs to be challenged.”

The Ryanair Group chief executive also accused the Irish Government of “squandering” climate revenues charged to its customers on a school bus programme.

Mr O’Leary said that around €4.50 in environmental taxes is charged per passenger on a Ryanair flight worth 40 euro, equivalent to 12% of the fare.

The aviation industry is challenged. We do need to work to come up with more sustainable aviation fuels in our airports

But he said he is “very concerned” about what is done with those tax revenues, saying that “…astonishing volumes of environmental revenues have been squandered on school bus fleet and unidentified climate finance projects”.

Mr O’Leary added: “I would urge the committee just to investigate what is going on with the Department of the Environment on their ETS (the EU’s Emissions Trading System) revenues.

“Over 70% of this is being squandered on the school bus fleet, which is neither environmentally friendly nor particularly fuel efficient.”

He said that Ryanair had written to the department about how 140 million in funds gathered over three years has been used, adding: “…when somebody’s not answering your question, they use words like ‘an amount equivalent to 100% of Ireland’s ETS revenues has been attributed to emission reduction activities'”.

“Now, we know when people are speaking in French, and that is classic French,” Mr O’Leary said.

He added that Ryanair is investing 22 billion dollars in new aircraft that will have 4% more seats but burn 60% less fuel.

“We don’t begrudge the school bus fleet the money, you know, but it shouldn’t come out of monies that Ireland is telling Europe we’re going to spend on environmental measures.

“The aviation industry is challenged. We do need to work to come up with more sustainable aviation fuels in our airports.”

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said that accommodation is the main recruitment issue.

“Here in Ireland, I would say the absolute number one blocker for getting people here is accommodation. There is no accommodation, there is zero accommodation and in the Swords area yesterday there was about six houses for rent,” Mr Wilson said.

“I never thought we’d have a situation where we can’t get people to come to Dublin because they have nowhere to live.”

Mr O’Leary said Ryanair had emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic with “a very strong balance sheet”, with air traffic at 168 million, 13% above pre-Covid levels.

He said Ryanair expects to grow by another 60 million passengers a year over the next four years.

“We want to put up to 25% or 15 million of that additional capacity here in Ireland, if the environmental policies and cost policies are favourable towards continuing to stimulate growth to and from peripheral EU member states such as Ireland.”

Hitting out at the “Dublin Airport monopoly” returning to “bad habits” after the pandemic, the Ryanair boss said plans to “waste” 200 million euros on a tunnel under a taxiway at Dublin Airport were “unnecessary”.

He added: “A tunnel under a taxiway that is absolutely unnecessary in Dublin Airport that no airline needs and certainly doesn’t serve any customer. We’re back to gold-plating or wasting expenditure here so they can inflate the regulated charges at the airport.”

Mr O’Leary said he sees a “viable future” for Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Knock airports, but criticised “heroic sums of money” wasted through public service obligations for airports in Donegal, Sligo Galway, and Waterford.

The appearance comes after committee members’ visit to the Dutch airports Schiphol and Rotterdam as part of their examination of Ireland’s aviation policy.

The Department of Transport and the Environment has been contacted for comment about Mr O’Leary’s comments on the school bus programme.