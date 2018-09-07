Cork Airport is getting a new service to Poznań as part of Ryanair 's Summer 2019 schedule, it announced this week.

Ryanair announces two new flights from Cork Airport

The flights, set to take off in March 2019, will operate twice-weekly.

Ryanair is also launching a new, six-times weekly service between Cork and Luton Airport this October, as part of its 2018/19 winter schedule.

“It’s an excellent development, particularly for the 2.4 million passengers from across the south of Ireland who use Cork Airport annually," said Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

This winter, Aer Lingus will start a new service to Lisbon from Cork, and Ryanair's summer flights to Faro are being extended to operate year-round.

In July, Norwegian also announced that it would repeat its direct service from Cork to Boston Providence from spring to autumn of 2019.

Passenger growth at the airport was up 3.5pc in the first six months of 2018.

