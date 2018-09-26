Ryanair is continuing its latest wave of route announcements with a pair of new flights from Dublin to Cagliari and Cork to Naples.

Ryanair announces two new direct flights between Ireland and Italy

The new route from Dublin to Cagliari, the capital of Sardinia, will run twice weekly for a short period during its peak summer schedule (July-August) of next year.

The Cork to Naples route will run during the same time period.

This is the fifth new Cork route announced by Ryanair in as many weeks - with services to London Luton starting this winter, and flights to Malta, Poznan, Bucharest and now Naples all scheduled for 2019.

All told, Ryanair will grow its Cork traffic by around 20pc next year, it says, delivering 1.1 million customers.

“We appreciate the investment Ryanair are making in Cork and ask the public across the south of Ireland to vote with their feet for the easier travel experience which is Cork Airport," said Niall MacCarthy, the airport's Managing Director.

"We expect further growth for 2019 and are confident of an expanding route portfolio from Cork. Our team are working very hard to make that growth happen.”

In other aviation news, Norwegian yesterday confirmed it is to pull its flights from Beflast to the New York and Boston areas from October 27.

The decision follows “a comprehensive review of our services from Belfast in response to customer demand," it said in a statement, adding that customers from Northern Ireland could travel from Dublin, Shannon and Cork.

Belfast International Airport said it was "extremely disappointed", according to a report in the Belfast Telegraph, accusing the airline of "moronically channelling much greater levels of Northern Ireland passengers onto Dublin flights".

Norwegian's other flights from Ireland "will continue as scheduled", it told Independent.ie Travel - though it had no new information to offer on a mooted future route between Cork and New York Stewart International.

"Nothing has changed in Cork as our focus continues to be on maintaining the Cork-Providence route," a spokesperson said.

Online Editors