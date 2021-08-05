Ryanair announces six new routes for Shannon Airport 

RYANAIR will add six new routes to its Shannon schedule this winter, bringing its total number of winter services at the airport to 18, it has announced.

The airline has also said it will restore its second aircraft based at Shannon, in what it described as “an additional $100m investment" at the airport.

The new winter services will be to London Luton, Budapest, Fuerteventura, Edinburgh, Turin and Birmingham.

They come in addition to two new flights starting this week from Shannon to Corfu and Gran Canaria.

“It is another important step on our road to recovery," said Mary Considine, CEO at the Shannon Group, which operates the airport.

“There is intense competition globally for air services as countries try to recover from the virtual closing down of international travel,” she added.

Aer Lingus announced this May that it would close its base at Shannon, and has not operated a flight at the Co Clare airport since April 2020.

Ryanair said Shannon Airport had worked closely with it “in delivering incentives to rebuild traffic” and restore pilot and crew jobs.

Its CEO Eddie Wilson used the announcement to call on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to “urgently implement a traffic recovery scheme for Dublin and Cork airports before they lose out to other EU countries that are prioritising the recovery of aircraft capacity, connectivity, tourism and jobs”.

"Ryanair is uniquely placed to deliver this as it takes delivery of 210 aircraft over the next five years,” he added.

Although air travel has been picking up, the aviation industry continues to reel from the devastating effects of an 18-month-long pandemic.

“Aviation analysts predict that it will take a number of years for passenger numbers to recover to anything like 2019 levels,” Ms Considine said.

“When people are ready to travel, our airport staff are ready to welcome them back. We want our passengers to experience that first-flight delight, which was evident this week with the inaugural Corfu service,” she added.

In other news, Ryanair this week also announced a new weekly service from Ireland West Knock to Malaga this winter – a continuation of its summer route, which will operate every Saturday through winter for the first time.

It follows the airline’s announcement of new services to Edinburgh and Manchester, which start in September, and the announcement of a new, twice-weekly winter service to Milan in Italy.