A new Ryanair service between Dublin and Toulouse is set for take-off this winter, the airline has announced.

Ryanair announces new Dublin route as airport figures take off

Dublin to Toulouse will be a four times weekly service as part of Ryanair's winter 2019 schedule, but will continue as a daily route from April 2020.

The route is the latest in a stream of new routes for Dublin Airport, with Ryanair alone adding 14 new services to its summer 2019 line-up.

They include Bordeaux (2 per week), Bodrum (2pw), Cagliari (2pw), Dubrovnik (4pw) Gothenburg (2pw), Split (4pw), Lourdes (2pw), Thessaloniki (2pw) and Kyiv (2pw).

American Airlines begins flying to Dallas Fort Worth on June 7, while United this weekend introduces a new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to its transatlantic schedule.

More than 9.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin in the first four months of this year, a 7pc increase over the same period last year, it says.

The airport now has flights to almost 200 destinations.

Statistics released by the Irish Aviation Authority also show terminal movements rising at Cork Airport, up 10.9pc in the month of April.

Movements at Shannon were down 11.2pc, though the western airport did receive good news this week, with US Customs and Border Protection's announcement that it will be introducing a new, out-of-hours Preclearance service from June 1.

The service currently runs from 9am to 5pm.

To celebrate the announcement of its new Toulouse route, Ryanair is offering up to 20pc off 100,000 seats for travel in June 2019, subject to availability.

The offer is available for booking until midnight Sunday (26 May) on the ryanair.com website, it says.

Online Editors