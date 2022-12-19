Ryanair announces four new routes for Belfast International Airport next summer

Ryanair will offer flights to and from Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia

Ryanair has announced four new routes are to be added to its Belfast International Airport comeback for next summer.

These will include flights to and from Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.

In August 2021, the airline announced it was pulling out of the airport citing issues like Air Passenger Duty, which is a tax that adds around £13/€15 onto each flight.

However, earlier this year, Ryanair confirmed it would be returning to Belfast International in summer 2023 with 12 new routes; Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk and Krakow.

Ryanair said on Monday that “if the UK is to continue its [post-pandemic tourism] recovery the government needs to show support for growth by scrapping the aviation tax (APD) entirely for all flights”.

"Whilst a benefit to domestic travel, a 50pc cut on domestic flights only from April ’23 is not enough,” the airline said in a statement.

The company’s director of digital and marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We will operate 16 total routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 800 direct/indirect jobs at Belfast International.

“To encourage additional investment from all airlines from next summer onward, the UK Government must immediately scrap APD taxes for all flights, which currently put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport added: “The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022.

"These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland.

"From March 2023 Ryanair will now operate 16 new routes and base two aircraft providing a real boost to the local tourism and business economy.”

To celebrate its four new additional routes, Ryanair said has launched a seat sale with fares available from £29.99 which must be booked by the December 21 for travel from April to October 2023.