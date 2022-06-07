Ryanair announces biggest winter schedule from Ireland, including route to Lapland

RYANAIR has announced what it calls its “biggest ever” Irish winter schedule, with 177 routes from Ireland now timetabled for winter 2022/23.

The schedule feature seven new routes, including winter services from Dublin to Lapland (Rovaniemi), Castellón, Genoa, Klagenfurt, Rome Fiumicino and Venice, as well as Cork to Newcastle.

"Although this schedule offers plenty of choice, demand is growing swiftly, so customers should book their winter ‘22/23 getaways early to ensure the lowest possible fares,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.

The winter schedule, set to start in October, will follow Ryanair’s largest-ever summer schedule from Dublin Airport, which has over 20 more routes than the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

While demand for travel is bouncing back, and Government incentives have spurred airlines to ramp up schedules, some airports are struggling to cope.

Crowds, staffing shortfalls and recruitment lags have led to long lines at airports like Amsterdam Schiphol, Manchester and London Gatwick, and Dublin Airport implemented a crisis plan after delays caused some 1,400 people to miss flights on May 29.

Dalton Philips, CEO of the DAA, which manages Dublin Airport, has suggested that cutting airline capacity could be one solution to the travel chaos.

"If people say ‘I want a 30-minute queue’ then we have to do what other European airports are doing and cut capacity,” he told the Sunday Independent.

"I don’t want to do that. We want people to get on their flights,” he added, although at busy times that can mean “people may be queuing for over an hour”.

Cutting capacity could take pressure off tight airport and ground-handling resources, but would also remove choice and potentially raise airfares.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport asked airlines to cancel flights over a busy weekend in April, while KLM temporarily halted ticket sales on Amsterdam flights due to problems at that airport.

Ryanair has not ruled out temporary capacity cuts from Dublin, though its executives have also called for armies to help airports in Ireland and the UK.

However, Aer Lingus has said that capacity cuts and temporary halts on sales are not actions it is considering at this time.

Celebrating its winter announcement, Ryanair has a seat sale, with fares from €19.99 on new routes for travel from October 2022 until March 2023.

The sale is available to book on ryanair.com until June 9.