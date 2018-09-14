Ryanair announces biggest ever summer schedule from Cork, with four new flights

Ryanair is to launch a new, twice-weekly service between Cork and Budapest from April 2019, the airline has announced.

The news came at the launch of its Summer 2019 schedule from Cork Airport today. New routes to Malta, Poznan and Luton had previously been confirmed.

Ryanair will grow its Cork traffic by 20pc next year, it says, delivering 1.1 million customers through Ireland's second-busiest airport.

The news comes at the end of a bumper week for air travel, during which Aer Lingus announced new transatlantic routes to Montreal and Minneapolis-St Paul, and Portuguese airline TAP unveiled plans to fly between Dublin and Lisbon.

Air connectivity in Ireland is growing at pace this year, with Cork Airport's passenger numbers forecast to increase by 4pc and Dublin on course to surpass 30 million passengers for the first time in its 78-year history.

"With the support of our Munster passenger base and regional stakeholders, we look forward to a strong and vibrant 2019 with further growth to come,” said Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy.

Ryanair also announced a new pilot training partnership with Cork-based international flight school, Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), today.

The Ryanair/AFTA Mentored Pilot Programme will create 50 new jobs, it says, and train up to 450 new pilots across Europe over the next five years.

“Ryanair is one of Ireland’s world class business successes and this announcement confirming the next generation of Ryanair pilots will be trained in Cork is a most welcome one," said An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, at the launch.

Online Editors