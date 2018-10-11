Just over two months ago, in the midst of rolling pilot strikes, its board approved a plan to cut six aircraft from Dublin.

Just over two months ago, in the midst of rolling pilot strikes, its board approved a plan to cut six aircraft from Dublin.

Ryanair announces 15 new routes from Ireland in biggest ever summer schedule

Today, 15 new routes were announced in its biggest-ever summer schedule.

So it goes in the world of Ryanair.

Launching its Summer 2019 schedule in Dublin today, the airline now says it plans to operate over 150 routes from the country next year - growing its traffic by 3pc to over 1,000 flights a week.

Several of the new routes - such as Budapest, Malta, Naples and Poznan from Cork - had already been flagged. Others, like a new seasonal service between Dublin and Gothenburg, are hot off the press.

Ryanair's 15 new routes for Summer 2019

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, at the launch of its Summer 2019 schedule

Dublin to/from Bordeaux (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Bournemouth (4 weekly)

Dublin to/from Cagliari (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Frankfurt (2 daily)

Dublin to/from Gothenburg (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Lourdes (2 weekly)

Dublin to/from Luxembourg (3 weekly)

Dublin to/from London Southend (2 daily)

Dublin to/from Thessaloniki (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Budapest (2 weekly),

Cork to/from London Luton (daily)

Cork to/from Malta (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Naples (2 weekly)

Cork to/from Poznan (2 weekly)

Shannon to/from Ibiza (2 weekly)

In total, the new and existing routes will see Ryanair accommodate 16.4 million passengers flying to and from five Irish airports (Including Kerry and Ireland West) next year, it says.

"The addition of these new services means that Ryanair is now connected to more than 100 destinations from Dublin," the airport's Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, pointed out.

The investment marks a remarkable turnaround from the airline's announcement last July 25 that it would cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to (at most) 24 aircraft for winter 2018/19.

Pilot strikes that were dominating the airwaves at the time have since been resolved, of course - though industrial relations remain an issue for Ryanair, which last week issued a rare profit warning, cutting its full-year profit forecast by 12pc.

“Today’s announcement is good news for Irish tourism as we prepare for 2019," commented CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons.

"As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism."

Read more:

Online Editors