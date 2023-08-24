Ryanair and Emirates are hiring cabin crew in Ireland – here are the salaries, perks and height restrictions

Working at 38,000 feet can be demanding, but brings discounted travel and other perks, airlines say

Ryanair and Emirates are hiring cabin crew in Ireland – here's what you need to know about salaries, perks and height restrictions

Are you a morning person, at least 5ft 2in/157cm in height, able to swim 25m unaided and have “bags of enthusiasm”?

If so, your ears may perk up at Ryanair’s announcement of “a major recruitment drive” for 150 cabin crew based in Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

If you’re slightly taller (at least 5ft 3in/160cm), “a personality that shines” and like the sound of free accommodation in Dubai as part of your pay package, then Emirates is hiring too.

Ryanair’s recruitment event takes place in Swords, Co Dublin, on Wednesday, August 30 – an open day where applicants can learn about cabin crew roles, which have a salary of “up to €27,000”.

Emirates is hosting open days on September 6 in Dublin, September 8, in Galway, September 22 in Limerick and September 24 in Cork.

Its salaries are tax-free, and average at around AED10,388 (€2,591) a month, the airline says – which amounts to more than €31,000 a year.

Emirates cabin crew

Ryanair’s ‘next generation’ crew

The recruitment drives come as travel bounces back post pandemic, and airlines seek pilots and cabin crew to help staff their recovery and expansion.

Ryanair is running its largest ever summer schedule this year, carrying up to 600,000 passengers a day. It has a target of 300 million passengers a year by 2034.

The airline group currently has more than 14,000 cabin crew, and is looking for “the next generation” for its Dublin base, it says.

Ryanair cabin crew applicants should:

Have a customer service-oriented background (ie, previous experience working in a bar, restaurant, shop, etc)

Demonstrate a legal entitlement to work on an unrestricted basis across the EU

Be between 5ft 2in (157cm) and 6ft 2in (188cm) in height

Be able to swim 25 metres unaided

Be adaptable and happy to work a shift roster

Enjoy dealing with the public and provide excellent customer service with a “can do” attitude

Be comfortable speaking and writing in English with ease

Ryanair chief people officer Darrell Hughes described the roles as “the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track promotions”.

No previous cabin crew experience is required, and the roles operate on a five-days-on, three-days-off roster.

They are described as “a demanding position where safety is our number one priority”.

“You will be required to operate both early and late shifts and report for duty as early as 5am in the morning on the early roster and not return home until midnight on the afternoon roster,” Ryanair says.

“If you are not a morning person, then think twice before applying.”

A bar onboard an Emirates A380

Working at 38,000 feet

Meanwhile, Emirates says there are about 200 Irish recruits among its 20,000 cabin crew. Its open days in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick are walk-in events and pre-registration is not required.

Emirates cabin crew applicants should:

Be fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

Be a natural team player with a personality that shines

Be at least 160cm (5ft 3in) tall and able to reach 212cm high

Meet the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) employment visa requirements

Have at least one year of hospitality or customer service experience

Have a minimum of high-school (Grade 12) education

Have no visible tattoos while in Emirates cabin crew uniform

Height requirements are in place “to ensure that cabin crew can safely reach the overhead lockers on board,” the airline said.

If successful, cabin crew candidates will earn a tax-free salary and receive free accommodation in Dubai.

Emirates crew get 30 calendar days’ leave a year “and one firm free annual leave ticket is provided to your country of origin”, it told Independent.ie.

Other benefits include a 90pc discount on an unlimited number of flight tickets – albeit on a standby basis.

Ryanair crew also receive “unlimited highly discounted staff travel rates”. This includes unlimited standby travel, “whereby they just pay government/airport taxes on flights with available seating,” the airline said.

They can also receive an “uncapped sales bonus” of 10pc on any retail items sold in-flight.

Ryanair cabin crew on board

Successful applicants will receive a “permanent and direct Ryanair contract,” the airline says, with starting salary of “up to €27,000”.

The salary figure allows “for factors such as flying hours,” it said, and candidates are eligible for promotion after one year “with an increased salary of over €33,000,” according to the job description.

If successful, the next steps for cabin crew applicants include several weeks of hospitality and safety training courses in Dublin (Ryanair) and Dubai (Emirates).

Previously, Ryanair cabin crew candidates had to pay for their own training, but benefits now include a “free cabin crew training course” during which a €28 daily allowance is paid.

Open day details

Ryanair plans recruitment events at 10.30am on Wednesday, August 30, at Ryanair Engineering, The Kellogg Building, Lakeshore Drive, Airside Retail Park, Swords, Co Dublin.

careers.ryanair.com

Emirates is hosting open days as follows:

September 6: 9am in the Hilton, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2

September 8: 9am in the G Hotel & Spa, Wellpark, Galway City

September 22: 9am in in the Absolute Hotel, Sir Harry’s Mall, Limerick

September 24: 9am in The Metropole Hotel, McCurtain Street, Cork

emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew