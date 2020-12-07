Ryanair and Aer Lingus announce summer flights from Dublin to Santorini

2020 has seen an avalanche of route cancellations for airlines, but Ryanair and Aer Lingus have bucked the trend in announcing new flights to the Greek Island of Santorini.

Aer Lingus's direct service will operate from May of next year, it says, bringing its total number of Greek routes to four for Summer 2021, including Rhodes, Corfu and Athens.

The route will operate twice weekly until September 25, with fares from €79.99.

Ryanair will resume its seasonal Santorini service from May 1, it confirmed today, also operating twice weekly with fares now on sale from €39.99.

The four-and-a-half hour flight time is similar to Canary Island routes.

Santorini is one of best-known of the Cyclades islands, with sunset shots over its volcanic caldera an Instagram favourite. In normal times, its popularity has seen it become over-crowded in peak season.

These are not normal times, of course. The islands are currently rated 'red' along with Greece, and much of Europe, on the EU's traffic light system for travel, meaning anyone travelling from Ireland would need to restrict their movements for 14 days on return.

That can be shortened if they take a PCR test after a minimum of five days, and return a negative result.

The situation may change in the coming months, of course, with testing centres up and running at airports and vaccines set to roll out in the new year. But travel remains clouded in uncertainty.

Last August, following the publication of Ireland's original 'Green List', Ryanair acted quickly in launching new direct flights from Dublin to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Corfu.

However, Europe soon succumbed to autumn's second wave.

That said, both Aer Lingus and Ryanair have introduced enhanced flexibility to their booking policies, and the winter chill and darkness may prompt passengers into taking a punt on future sun holidays.

"With the encouraging developments regarding vaccines and the introduction of improved testing regimes, we are gearing up for a busy summer ahead," said David Shepherd, Aer Lingus's Chief Commercial Officer.

Online Editors