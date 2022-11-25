Ryanair adds new flights from Shannon Airport to Porto and Naples

Ryanair has announced two new routes from Shannon Airport for its 2023 summer schedule - to Porto in Portugal and Naples in Italy.

It follows the addition of a third based Ryanair aircraft at the Co Clare airport, bringing to 26 the number of routes it will operate there next summer.

Airline summer schedules typically run from late March to late October.

“This is fantastic news for our passengers and another win for Shannon Airport, due to the hard work of our Aviation Development team,” said Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, welcoming the news.

“Porto is a great coastal city with incredible history, while Naples offers so much to see and do, and opens opportunities for passengers to explore the wonderful Amalfi coastline.”

Ryanair also flies year-round from Dublin Airport to Porto and Naples, while Aer Lingus has a seasonal route from Dublin to the southern Italian city.

Ryanair’s growth at Shannon will represents a €300m investment in the region, the airline said, and a 35pc increase on its capacity last summer.

It is promising "recession-busting” fares (a limited seat sale starts from €29.99), and says it has carried over 18 million passengers from the airport to date.

The route announcement follows the recent confirmation of a daily service from Shannon to Chicago, to be operated by United Airlines from May 26.