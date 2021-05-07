Revealed: UK names 12 destinations for quarantine-free travel on ‘Green List’

Portugal is among the 12 countries on the list

The UK has named Portugal, Israel, Iceland and Gibraltar among 12 destinations on its ‘Green List’ for quarantine-free travel from May 17.

Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands have also made the cut.

Under the UK’s ‘traffic light’ system for travel, people can visit ‘Green List’ countries and return without quarantining, though they must take PCR tests before and after arriving home.

Those returning from an amber list country must self-isolate for at least five days and take two tests, while those from red list countries will require an 11-night stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 (€2,015).

The ‘Green List’ also includes relatively obscure destinations like South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and Saint Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha.

The Portuguese inclusion means the Azores and Madeira, which this week said it would provide free PCR tests to visitors, will also be an option for UK holidaymakers.

The announcement is likely to frustrate many holidaymakers, the travel industry and destinations like Greece, Malta and Italy, which had hoped an early wave of UK sun-seekers could help restart their tourism industries.

Italy’s National Tourist Board said it was “deeply disappointing" and that it would “of course lose vital bookings this summer” as a result.

“While we understand that protecting public health should be the priority, the UK is being too cautious and risks losing its hard-won competitive advantage achieved by the early vaccine roll-out," said Gloria Guevera of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

The approach is “necessarily cautious”, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said, but will be reviewed every three weeks.

“Traditional” holiday destinations like France and Spain may make their way onto the list as the summer progresses, he added.

Meanwhile Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the UK’s red list.

