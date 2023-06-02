Revealed: The world’s best airlines for 2023 as Ryanair named Europe’s top low-cost carrier

The world's best airlines for 2023 have been named

Air New Zealand has been named as the best airline in the world for 2023.

The Antipodean carrier took the top spot due to “its cabin innovation of beds for economy class passengers on its new 787s, passenger service and rapid recovery from Covid disruptions”, according to aviation safety and product rating organisation AirlineRatings.com

The airline’s “Skynest” sleep pods, which are beds stacked three bunks high, are set to launch in 2024.

The latest rankings saw Qatar Airways, which picked up the award in 2021 and 2022, drop into second place, although it did pick up prizes for offering the best business class experience and best catering.

British Airways was ranked 17th best of 365 airlines rated by AirlineRatings.com. Aer Lingus did not feature in the Top 25.

Ryanair, however, was named ‘Best Low-Cost Airline’ in Europe (Southwest was best low-cost airline in the Americas; Fly Dubai in the Middle East, AirAsia in Asia and Jetstar in Australia/Pacific).

The world’s best airlines for 2023

Air New Zealand Qatar Airways Etihad Airways Korean Air Singapore Airlines Qantas Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic EVA Air Cathay Pacific Airways Emirates Lufthansa/Swiss SAS TAP Portugal All Nippon Airways Delta Air Lines Air Canada British Airways Jet Blue JAL Vietnam Airlines Turkish Airlines Hawaiian KLM Alaska Airlines United Airlines

The Air New Zealand Skynest bunk beds

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, said that Air New Zealand’s “commitment to the economy passenger and on long-haul offers more comfort options than any other airline”.

Of the awards, he said: “We are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience.”

“Of course, right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with significant disruptions to passengers.”

Mr Thomas added that each of the 25 low-cost airlines cited “has a good safety record and has made a big difference in their respective markets.

“From Southwest Airlines which started the low-cost revolution in the 1970s to Flair and Bonza which redefine the low-cost product, each airline has made a huge contribution to affordable travel.

“In Europe, it’s Easyjet and Ryanair, in Asia/Pacific AirAsia, Jetstar, Scoot and Vietjet, while in the Americas one can add Flair, Frontier and Spirit, to Southwest. All are standouts.”

In other awards, Air New Zealand won ‘Best Economy Class’ while Qatar Airways picked up ‘Best Business Class’ for the fourth year running.

Singapore Airlines won ‘Best First Class’, while Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic won ‘Best Cabin Crew’.

Emirates won ‘Best-In-Flight Entertainment’ and ‘Best Premium Economy’, while Qantas picked up ‘Best Lounges’ in the awards.

Air Baltic was named ‘Best Regional Airline,’ while Vietjet won ‘Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline’ and ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality’.

Read the full awards on airlineratings.com.

Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile