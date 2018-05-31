The sun is out, summer is one the way, and the first of the silly season holiday surveys have landed... with entertaining results.

Revealed: The best county in Ireland for a 'sesh'... but where is the best scenery?

Did you know Galway is the best county for a 'sesh'?

That's according to a survey of 1,000 Irish people by Jurys Inn, commissioned to celebrate the hotel group's 25th birthday. Its research saw 29pc of respondents rate Galway as "best for the sesh", while Galwegians were also voted the most fun people to hang out with - winning the hearts of 24pc of respondents - more than any other county.

Here at Independent.ie Travel, we're not surprised. You voted Galway as Ireland's Best Home Holiday Destination in our 2018 Reader Travel Awards, after all.

Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry, Ireland

Jurys Inn's survey also brought some other interesting results: Most Beautiful Scenery – Kerry (above, 43pc)

Best Guests – Corkonians (16pc)

Top Shopping Destination – Dublin (77pc)

Best for Dining Out – Dublin (45pc)

Best for Families – Kerry (21pc) Another survey, by name tag outfit MyNametags.ie, found that the average Irish holiday suitcase contains over €3,000 worth of items.

This figure is all the more striking, given that one in ten of those surveyed also admitted to picking up the wrong bag at the luggage carousel... and just 56pc of us use a luggage tag. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, the most common items of value to be taken on holidays by the Irish are iPads, iPhones and Kindles, it found.

A third recent survey, of 3,109 people by travel insurer Multitrip.ie, found that 88pc of Irish people will take two or more holidays this year.

33pc of respondents said they would spend between €1,000 and €2,000 on their main holiday, the survey found, with 23pc spending up to €3,000 and 12pc prepared to spend between €3,000 and €4,000.

