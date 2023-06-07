Revealed: Most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers as Dublin airport sees 3m passengers in May

Irish holiday makers have their eyes firmly set on the sun and the United States this summer, with millions set to depart from Dublin and Cork Airports over the coming weeks.

June, July and August are set to be the busiest months at both airports since 2019, according to airport operator daa.

Dublin Airport saw 3.05 million passengers travel during May, which was an increase of 17pc on last year.

Cork Airport welcomed a total of 262,318 passengers last month, which represents a 28pc uplift on the same period last year and a 10pc increase on 2019.

Spain is set to be the number one destination for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport this summer, with Malaga and Barcelona occupying the top two spots.

Smooth sailing at Dublin Airport as travellers jet off on busy Bank Holiday with effortless departures

Madrid, Faro, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Paris, New York and Chicago also sit in the top 10.

There are now 10 Spanish destinations available direct from Cork Airport.

Malaga, Lanzarote, Reus, Alicante and Valencia rank amongst the most popular for passengers across the south of Ireland.

Two new routes commenced at Cork Airport in the last week – Seville and La Rochelle.

CEO of daa Kenny Jacobs said transatlantic routes will be busy this summer too.

“Spain is always a magnet for Irish tourists at this time of year and the current warm and sunny spell of weather here in Ireland is likely to have whetted their appetite nicely for a week or two on the beach or beside the pool,” he said.

“Chicago, New York and Boston all featuring in our top ten destinations, while Toronto is also proving extremely popular too, sitting just outside the top ten.”

Mr Kenny said those travelling through Dublin Airport over the coming weeks can look forward to “much improved standards” inside both Terminal 1 and 2.

“The operation at Dublin Airport during the month of May was very stable, continuing the strong performance seen in the opening months of the year,” he said.

Mr Kenny said “at least” 90pc of passengers are getting through security in under 20 minutes at Dublin Airport.

He said many improvements have been made in terminals including an additional 400 seats at gates, more food and drink offerings and an “increased focus on cleanliness”.

“Passengers can look forward to even more improvements coming soon, with four more food outlets set to open in the coming weeks, the continued roll-out of game-changing new C3 cabin baggage security scanners and 100s more taxi permits being issued,” he said.

The C3 technology means passengers will no longer have to remove liquids or laptops from hand luggage, reducing security wait times.

The busiest travel day at Dublin Airport last month was Sunday, May 21, while Tuesday, May 30, was the busiest day at Cork Airport.

London Heathrow was the busiest destination for both airports during the month of May.

Passengers travelling out of Dublin Airport over the coming weeks and months are advised to be in their terminal two hours prior to a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul departure.

Those travelling from Cork Airport are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.