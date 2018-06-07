Revealed: Ireland's Top 20 tourist attractions (paid and free)

Ireland's top five visitor attractions are now drawing in excess of one million visitors each per year, according to Fáilte Ireland.

Ireland's top five visitor attractions are now drawing in excess of one million visitors each per year, according to Fáilte Ireland.

Figures released by the national tourism development authority today underline another bumper year for Irish tourism in 2017.

The Guinness Storehouse tops its list of paid attractions, with 1,711,281 visitors, while the National Gallery of Ireland surpasses the one million mark for the first time, topping the free-to-visit list with 1,065,929 visitors. The Gallery posted a 41pc rise in visitor numbers over 2016, aided by the reopening of its permanent collection halfway through the year, as well as two major exhibitions featuring Caravaggio and Vermeer.

Top 20 paid attractions for 2017 Guinness Storehouse, Dublin - 1,711,281 Cliffs of Moher, Co. Clare - 1,527,000 Dublin Zoo - 1,264,300 National Aquatic Centre, Dublin - 1,099,756 Book of Kells (Trinity College, Dublin) - 983,410 Tayto Park, Co. Meath - 735,000 St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin - 603,000 Kylemore Abbey & Gardens, Co. Galway - 558,000 Muckross House & Gardens, Co. Kery - 552,923 Powerscourt Gardens & Waterfall, Co Wicklow - 501,601 Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork - 455,559 Blarney Castle & Gardens, Co. Cork - 450,000 Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin - 425,000 Kilkenny Castle - 418,685 Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary - 376,488 Dublin Castle - 371,000 Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Co. Clare - 369,275 Brú na Boinne, Co. Meath - 281,103 Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin - 238,285 Glenveagh National Park, Co. Donegal - 211,000 The Cliffs of Moher. Photo: Deposit Fáilte Ireland's annual list of top visitor attractions aims to give Irish attractions an insight into how they are performing alongside their counterparts.

Dublin dominates the lists, with four of the top five paid attractions and seven of the top 10 free attractions located in the city and county. Top 20 free attractions 2017

National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin - 1,065,929 Castletown House, Co. Kildare - 666,541 Glendalough, Co. Wicklow - 639,826 National Botanic Gardens, Dublin - 569,652 DLR LexIcon, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin - 525,708 Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin - 489,295 Doneraile Wildlife Park, Co. Cork - 480,000 National Museum - Archaeology, Dublin - 474,564 Science Gallery (Trinity College), Dublin - 407,529 Farmleigh, Phoenix Park, Dublin - 359,432 Kilkenny Castle Parklands - 336,315 Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons, Co. Kildare - 350,000 National Museum - Natural History, Dublin - 336,412 Chester Beatty Library, Dublin - 335,875 National Museum - Decorative Arts & History, Dublin - 234,336 Connemara National Park - 221,713 National Library of Ireland, Dublin - 197,245 Crawford Art Gallery, Cork - 188,814 Malin Head Viewing Point, Co. Donegal - 172,329 The Hugh Lane, Dublin - 167,410 Guinness Storehouse Brewing experience Fáilte Ireland provided capital funding of €22m for tourism projects in 2017, contributing to a record year for visitors, it said. “We invest in new and compelling attractions throughout the country because we know that they bring visitors from around the world to our shores," added its Director of Product Development, Orla Carroll.

This January, Weekend Magazine and Independent.ie readers voted the Wild Atlantic Way as Ireland's top tourist attraction for 2018.

Read more:

Online Editors