Revealed: Ireland's Top 20 tourist attractions (paid and free)
Ireland's top five visitor attractions are now drawing in excess of one million visitors each per year, according to Fáilte Ireland.
Figures released by the national tourism development authority today underline another bumper year for Irish tourism in 2017.
The Guinness Storehouse tops its list of paid attractions, with 1,711,281 visitors, while the National Gallery of Ireland surpasses the one million mark for the first time, topping the free-to-visit list with 1,065,929 visitors.
The Gallery posted a 41pc rise in visitor numbers over 2016, aided by the reopening of its permanent collection halfway through the year, as well as two major exhibitions featuring Caravaggio and Vermeer.
Top 20 paid attractions for 2017
- Guinness Storehouse, Dublin - 1,711,281
- Cliffs of Moher, Co. Clare - 1,527,000
- Dublin Zoo - 1,264,300
- National Aquatic Centre, Dublin - 1,099,756
- Book of Kells (Trinity College, Dublin) - 983,410
- Tayto Park, Co. Meath - 735,000
- St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin - 603,000
- Kylemore Abbey & Gardens, Co. Galway - 558,000
- Muckross House & Gardens, Co. Kery - 552,923
- Powerscourt Gardens & Waterfall, Co Wicklow - 501,601
- Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork - 455,559
- Blarney Castle & Gardens, Co. Cork - 450,000
- Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin - 425,000
- Kilkenny Castle - 418,685
- Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary - 376,488
- Dublin Castle - 371,000
- Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Co. Clare - 369,275
- Brú na Boinne, Co. Meath - 281,103
- Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin - 238,285
- Glenveagh National Park, Co. Donegal - 211,000
Fáilte Ireland's annual list of top visitor attractions aims to give Irish attractions an insight into how they are performing alongside their counterparts.
Dublin dominates the lists, with four of the top five paid attractions and seven of the top 10 free attractions located in the city and county.
Top 20 free attractions 2017
- National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin - 1,065,929
- Castletown House, Co. Kildare - 666,541
- Glendalough, Co. Wicklow - 639,826
- National Botanic Gardens, Dublin - 569,652
- DLR LexIcon, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin - 525,708
- Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin - 489,295
- Doneraile Wildlife Park, Co. Cork - 480,000
- National Museum - Archaeology, Dublin - 474,564
- Science Gallery (Trinity College), Dublin - 407,529
- Farmleigh, Phoenix Park, Dublin - 359,432
- Kilkenny Castle Parklands - 336,315
- Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons, Co. Kildare - 350,000
- National Museum - Natural History, Dublin - 336,412
- Chester Beatty Library, Dublin - 335,875
- National Museum - Decorative Arts & History, Dublin - 234,336
- Connemara National Park - 221,713
- National Library of Ireland, Dublin - 197,245
- Crawford Art Gallery, Cork - 188,814
- Malin Head Viewing Point, Co. Donegal - 172,329
- The Hugh Lane, Dublin - 167,410
Fáilte Ireland provided capital funding of €22m for tourism projects in 2017, contributing to a record year for visitors, it said.
“We invest in new and compelling attractions throughout the country because we know that they bring visitors from around the world to our shores," added its Director of Product Development, Orla Carroll.
This January, Weekend Magazine and Independent.ie readers voted the Wild Atlantic Way as Ireland's top tourist attraction for 2018.
